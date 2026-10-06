The Dubai government published the conditions foreign residents must meet before bringing their family members into the country in 2026

Both male and female foreign residents are eligible to sponsor family members, including spouses, children under 25, and unmarried daughters

The entrepreneur category comes with specific financial and registration requirements that sponsors must satisfy before their application is considered

Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs has published the conditions that foreign residents must fulfil before they can bring their family members to live with them in the emirate.

Under the rules, both male and female foreign residents are permitted to sponsor family members, covering spouses, children under the age of 25, and unmarried daughters.

Dubai gives four conditions foreigners must meet before bringing family members. Photo credit: Tim Graham, Wong Yu Liang

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Children with special needs may be sponsored regardless of age. The sponsored family members are required to live at the same address as the guarantor or head of the family for the length of the residency agreement.

Dubai: Who can apply and what is required

The official guidance sets out a separate set of conditions for entrepreneurs seeking to bring their families into Dubai. The full list of requirements for this category is as follows:

1. The Dubai Future Foundation in Dubai nominates this category.

2. The entrepreneur must have a pioneering project registered with the Ministry of Economy or the competent local authorities with an income of one million dirhams annually.

3. Providing suitable housing for family members.

4. Proof of kinship.

The income threshold of one million dirhams annually is a key eligibility marker, meaning only entrepreneurs running formally registered and financially active ventures will qualify under this pathway.

Dubai: Rules on where the family must live

A notable condition attached to all family sponsorship arrangements is the residency requirement: sponsored relatives must live at the guarantor's address and are bound to that location for the duration of the agreement.

This rule applies across all eligible categories, not just the entrepreneur pathway.

The inclusion of children with special needs as a group that can be sponsored regardless of age stands out as a provision that removes one of the more common barriers faced by families with dependants who require long-term care.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Dubai had published three requirements to get residence permits for foreign family members.

How to get Dubai residence visas for family members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dubai had shared the four steps to get residence visas for your family members.

According to the Dubai government's official guidance, both male and female residents in the emirate are eligible to sponsor their spouse and children below the age of 25.

Parents can also be brought to Dubai under the scheme, though the residence visa for parents is issued on a yearly basis, regardless of how long the sponsor's own visa is valid.

Source: Legit.ng