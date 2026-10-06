Oman's Ministry of Labour published the official fees employers must pay to hire non-Omani workers across nine job categories

The fees vary depending on the profession and the number of workers being hired, with three separate pricing tiers outlined

Jobs ranging from domestic workers and private nurses to craft fishermen and horse grooms are covered under the permit system

Oman's Ministry of Labour published the official fees attached to its Special Work Permits system, setting out what employers must pay to bring foreign workers into the country across nine distinct job categories.

The permit system, which handles applications for domestic workers and those in similar roles, allows employers to apply online, amend worker data, upload documents, and pay fees electronically.

Oman publishes work permit fees published for 9 job categories. Photo credit: News Bharati.

Source: UGC

Approved applications are processed within ten days, provided all required documents are submitted correctly.

Work Permit Fees by Job Category

The fee structure is divided into three tiers based on profession and the number of workers being hired.

For employers bringing in between one and three workers in the first group, the fee stands at 101 Omani Riyals, rising to 141 Omani Riyals for four or more workers.

This tier covers housekeepers, nannies, private drivers, gardeners, residential building guards, home health assistants, and private nurses.

A second and higher tier applies to agricultural and livestock-related roles.

Employers hiring between one and three workers in this category pay 141 Omani Riyals, while those hiring four or more are charged 241 Omani Riyals.

This covers agricultural workers, camel herders, livestock herders, horse grooms, horse shoers, and horse riders.

The third and simplest tier applies to craft fishermen only, with a flat fee of 201 Omani Riyals regardless of the number of workers involved.

How the Application Process Works

Beyond issuing new permits, the system also allows employers to process replacements for departing workers who left within 90 days of arrival, as well as early departure replacements for workers who exited Oman before their permits were formally issued.

The Oman Ministry of Labour's Special Work Permits portal handles all applications digitally, and the page was last updated on 6 October 2026.

The ministry also offers a range of related services through the same platform, including employment contract registration, workforce data updates, permit cancellations, and job abandonment reporting.

For Nigerians and other Africans exploring work opportunities in the Gulf as part of the broader japa wave, understanding the exact permit costs an Omani employer would incur is a practical step in evaluating job offers and assessing how straightforward or costly the hiring process is on the employer's end.

Oman opens doors for some foreigners seeking residence permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Royal Oman Police issued Decision No. 87/2026, amending the country's Foreigners' Residence Law.

The new rules cover three categories of foreigners, including property buyers, real estate owners, and licensed investors in Oman.

Source: Legit.ng