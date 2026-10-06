UAE lists 2 African countries whose relatives can apply for 60-day special visa

The UAE government announced a 60-day entry visa service for nationals of select countries who hold valid visas or residence permits from specified nations

Kenya, South Africa, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines are among the countries whose nationals qualify under the scheme

Eligible applicants must hold a valid visa or residence permit issued by the US, EU, UK, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Singapore, or New Zealand

The United Arab Emirates government has announced a 60-day entry visa scheme for nationals of certain countries, including Kenya and South Africa, provided they hold a valid visa or residence permit from one of several approved countries.

The scheme, published on the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) portal, also covers the family members of qualifying nationals, subject to specific conditions tied to the country of nationality.

UAE names two African countries eligible for 60-day special family visa. Photo credit: Omer Messinger

Source: Getty Images

African countries covered by the UAE scheme

Among the African countries whose nationals qualify are Kenya and South Africa.

These applicants, along with nationals of Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines, must hold ordinary passports and a valid visa or residence permit issued by the United States, the European Union, or the United Kingdom.

A valid residence permit from Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Singapore, or New Zealand also qualifies.

The eligible family members who can apply alongside qualifying nationals are:

1. Spouse.

2. Children.

3. Parents.

4. Parents-in-law.

India-specific requirements under the same scheme

Indian nationals are also covered under the programme but face a slightly different set of conditions. Ordinary passport holders from India must hold a valid visa, residence permit, or US Green Card issued by the United States, the European Union, or the United Kingdom.

Alternatively, a valid residence permit from Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Singapore, or New Zealand qualifies. Their family members are eligible under the same criteria.

The scheme applies to ordinary passport holders only, meaning diplomatic or official passport holders are not covered by this particular service.

The UAE has in recent years expanded visa access arrangements for travellers from Africa and Asia, positioning itself as a regional transit and tourism hub.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UAE had named the categories of people that foreign residents can sponsor on a visit visa.

Deadline to enter UAE after getting visit visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE had given a deadline for foreigners to enter the country after getting a visit visa.

The rule, published by the UAE government and applicable in 2026, sets a firm window within which foreign nationals must make their first entry into the country after receiving an approved visit visa.

Failure to travel before the 60-day period expires means the permit becomes invalid.

Source: Legit.ng