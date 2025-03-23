Hajia Safara'u Umar Radda, the mother of Katsina State Governor Dikko Umar Radda, has passed away after a prolonged illness

She was a respected figure in Katsina State, known for her kindness and generosity

Dignitaries, politicians, and colleagues have expressed their deepest condolences to the governor and his family over the loss

The mother of Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Radda, Hajia Safara’u Umar Radda, has passed away after battling a prolonged illness.

The news of her demise was shared by Isah Miqdad, a former Senior Special Assistant on Digital Media to the Governor, via a social media post on Saturday.

"It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the passing of Hajia Safara’u Umar Radda, the Mother of Katsina State Governor Malam Dikko Radda after a prolonged illness. May she rest in peace, Amin," Miqdad announced.

The loss has been met with an outpouring of condolences from political figures, associates, and well-wishers, who have extended their sympathies to Governor Radda and his family during this difficult time.

Many have described Hajia Safara’u as a woman of strong values and deep compassion, whose presence will be greatly missed.

Governor Dikko Radda, known for his commitment to the development of Katsina State, has yet to make a public statement regarding the loss. However, sources close to the family say funeral arrangements are already underway in accordance with Islamic rites.

Dignitaries and well-wishers have continued to express their support for the grieving family, acknowledging the significant role parents play in shaping the lives of their children.

Political analysts note that the Governor’s strong leadership traits and dedication to public service are a reflection of the upbringing he received from his late mother.

As the state mourns alongside the Radda family, tributes continue to pour in, with many offering prayers for the deceased and for strength for her loved ones.

Hajia Safara’u Umar Radda’s passing marks a solemn moment for Katsina State, as citizens join their leader in remembering and honoring the life of a remarkable woman.

Source: Legit.ng