The Atiku Bagudu Grassroots Network for Tinubu 2027 formally endorsed President Tinubu for a second term at a meeting in Abuja

The group set a target of 19 million votes from the 19 northern states and announced plans to engage traditional, religious and youth leaders

Senator Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, was named Grand Patron of the pro-Tinubu network

A pro-presidential group, the Atiku Bagudu Grassroots Network for Tinubu 2027, has formally backed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election in 2027, pledging to deliver 19 million votes from across the 19 northern states.

The endorsement was made at a meeting in Abuja attended by delegates from all 19 northern states, where members reviewed the administration's policies and debated mobilisation strategies ahead of the next presidential election.

Pro-Tinubu network names Budget Minister Atiku Bagudu its Grand Patron ahead of 2027. Photo credit: @atiku/@officialABAT/@PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The group also appointed Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, as its Grand Patron, citing his central role in the administration's economic management.

Group cites reforms as basis for support

The network's convener, Hon. Ali Oriri, said the group had already begun building a grassroots structure across the North, roughly six months after it was formed. He attributed the decision to back Tinubu to what the group described as the administration's efforts to fix longstanding structural problems in the Nigerian economy.

Oriri pointed specifically to the removal of the fuel subsidy, foreign exchange reforms, and ongoing fiscal and tax adjustments as bold steps the administration had taken.

He said these decisions, while difficult, were necessary to put public finances on a more stable footing and create conditions for sustained growth.

The group also cited investments in roads, rail, power, housing and agriculture as further reasons to seek continuity under the current administration, arguing that the reforms needed more time to mature and deliver tangible benefits to ordinary Nigerians.

Mobilisation plans for the north

Oriri said the network would take its campaign to communities across the North, working with traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth groups and community organisations.

He called on members in all 19 states to strengthen their local structures and begin sustained engagement with voters without delay.

He expressed confidence that the 19 million-vote target was achievable through effective coordination across the region, and said the group would continue to explain the long-term goals of the administration's reform agenda to citizens at the grassroots level.

The meeting concluded with a resolution to sustain mobilisation activities across the North and improve coordination among state delegates as preparations for the 2027 general election continue to build.

Islamic group backs Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the leader of the Qadiriyya Sufi sect in Africa, Sheikh Qaribullah Sheikh Nasiru Kabara, declared his group's support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's second-term ambition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Sheikh Qaribullah made the declaration on Sunday when he received members of the APC Presidential Campaign Council at his residence.

Source: Legit.ng