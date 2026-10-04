Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church spoke on Nigeria's 65th independence anniversary, raising concerns about the country's direction

The cleric called out President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's leadership and said the Muslim-Muslim ticket represents bondage rather than freedom

Ayodele stated that restructuring is the only path to true independence, but accused the government of avoiding that conversation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oka Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has said that Nigeria has not experienced true independence, blaming the country's prolonged hardship on poor leadership and a government he described as unfit to govern.

In a statement issued through his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, October 4, Primate Ayodele said what Nigerians have is not genuine independence but “an independence of stagnancy and hunger.”

Primate Ayodele speaks about President Bola Tinubu’s administration and describes the Muslim-Muslim ticket as “bondage.” Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The Christian leader argued that the current administration spends more time complaining about the country’s challenges than providing solutions.

"Tinubu isn't competent to be a president, so there is no way the people will enjoy independence," Ayodele said. "Our government complains a lot when they are supposed to provide solution. This independence is meant for rethink but the president isn't ready for it."

Ayodele on restructuring, Muslim-Muslim ticket

The cleric went further to say that the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket on which President Bola Tinubu ran into office does not reflect freedom but rather a form of bondage. He said Nigeria cannot achieve real independence without restructuring, a conversation he believes the government is unwilling to have.

"There is no freedom in whatever we are doing; a Muslim-Muslim ticket is no independence, it's bondage. The only way we can have independence is through restructuring, but the government isn't ready for that. In terms of infrastructure, health, economy, and other indices, it's simply bondage."

Primate Ayodele says the federal government has failed Nigerian youths. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Ayodele accuses government of failing youths

Primate Ayodele also criticised the federal government for lacking a clear direction and for failing younger Nigerians. He described the government as disorganised and self-serving, warning that prayers alone cannot rescue the country from its current state.

"The government is selfish and careless; it is not a government that is arranged or organised, and that is why we are still in the process of independence; we have not fully attained it," he said.

He added:

"There is no amount of prayers that can help us if we have bad leadership; our independence has been commercialised and sabotaged. This is a country with no plans for the younger generation."

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Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng