The FRSC attributed the crash to speeding and loss of control, highlighting reckless driving as a persistent issue despite improved road infrastructure

Authorities urged motorists to drive cautiously, especially during festive periods, and emphasized the dangers of speeding, overloading, and reckless driving

A fatal road accident marred Sallah celebrations in Katsina state on Sunday, March 30, morning, as a lone Hummer bus crashed along the Malumfashi-Kafur Road, claiming nine lives.

According to the Katsina State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Aliyu Ma’aji, the accident left several others injured.

“Nine passengers died on the spot, while 11 others sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment,” Ma’aji stated.

Cause of the accident

Preliminary investigations by the FRSC identified speeding and loss of control as the primary causes of the crash.

Ma’aji emphasized that despite improved road infrastructure in Katsina, reckless driving remains a major factor in fatal accidents.

“Motorists need to understand that speeding and reckless driving endanger lives. We continue to warn against these practices, yet they persist,” he said.

FRSC’s safety appeal

In light of the incident, the FRSC commander issued a strong warning to motorists, urging them to exercise extreme caution, especially during festive periods when road traffic is high.

“Considering the potential for increased traffic during festive periods, we implore motorists to prioritize safety by refraining from speeding, overloading, and reckless driving,” Ma’aji advised.

Authorities have intensified road safety campaigns in the state, reminding drivers of the need for vigilance and adherence to traffic regulations to prevent further tragedies.

