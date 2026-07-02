Residents in Katsina State fought back against armed bandits, killing four during a daring confrontation

Eight villagers sustained injuries in the attack, with many receiving treatment for gunshot wounds

Community leaders demand an increased security presence to protect against rising criminal activities in the area

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Katsina State - Residents of a farming community in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State chased armed bandits after killing four people.

The terrorists killed the victims after invading the community on motorcycles, wielding sophisticated weapons, including AK-47 rifles and opened fire indiscriminately on villagers.

Katsina villagers chase off armed bandits after deadly raid

Source: Original

As reported by Daily Trust, the angry resident, with the support of local vigilantes, mobilised and fought back against the bandits.

A resident said the villagers killed four bandits in the process while forcing others to flee.

“Our people stood up to defend themselves. In the confrontation, four of the bandits were neutralised, and the rest were forced to flee.

“They also abandoned their plan to rustle livestock and loot shops and homes.”

The attack also left eight residents with varying degrees of injury.

A community source said at least eight residents were left with varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving treatment at nearby health facilities.

“Some sustained gunshot wounds, while others were injured in the chaos, but they are responding to treatment.”

According to the residents, they made repeated distress calls to security agencies during the attack, but no personnel arrived before the bandits escaped.

A community leader lamented that:

“We kept calling for help, but nobody came. We were left to face the situation on our own.”

Residents of Dansarai and neighbouring communities said the eastern axis of Malumfashi is increasingly vulnerable to criminal attacks.

They appealed to both the state and federal governments to deploy more security operatives to the area.

“This area has become a soft target for bandits. We need a permanent security presence to protect our lives and livelihoods.”

The eastern axis, comprising 11 local government areas in Katsina State, remains one of the hardest-hit areas by banditry in the Funtua zone.

The state police public relations officer, Sadiq Aliyu, is yet to verify the incident as of the time of filing this report.

No official comment from police as Katsina residents rise against bandit attacks. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Bandits kill Imam, 3 others, abduct 12

Recall that suspected bandits attacked Illela Dawagware village in Sokoto State, killing an imam and three other residents before abducting 12 people.

Residents alleged that security personnel failed to respond to repeated distress calls despite offers to provide fuel to reinforce them.

Survivors said many villagers decided to spend their nights at the Goronyo IDP camp following renewed fears of another attack.

Bandits kill 3, set houses ablaze

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that armed bandits attacked Pissa village in Niger State, resulting in three deaths and destroying homes across the community.

The military engaged the bandits during the Saturday morning assault, but details remain unclear.

The state police confirmed the terrorist activity while urging community vigilance and safety measures.

Source: Legit.ng