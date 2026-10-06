Esi Boss, identified as Harold Duodu Norman's side chick, publicly addressed her alleged involvement with Nana Akua Addo's husband

She claimed she ended the relationship two years ago and had left Norman and his wife alone since then

Esi Boss accused Nana Akua Addo of sending land guards after her mother and arranging attacks against her

Esi Boss, the woman identified as the side chick of Harold Duodu Norman, husband of Ghanaian actress and fashion personality Nana Akua Addo, has broken her silence following reports of Norman's arrest.

In a string of Snapchat stories posted on October 6, Esi Boss pushed back against public criticism, insisting she had walked away from the relationship two years ago and had no involvement in the couple's current troubles.

Nana Akua Addo’s husband’s side chick speaks out with fresh claims amid viral marriage controversy. Photo: nanaakuaaddo

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

"Judge me when your own hands are clean. I broke up with this man TWO YEARS AGO, yet some of you are still online running your mouths about a situation you know absolutely nothing about. I left him and his wife alone since then, so stop dragging my name into their business," she wrote.

She also took aim at those she described as hypocrites, adding:

"Some of you making the loudest noise wouldn't even have the guts to reject his proposal if it came to you. The hypocrisy is honestly embarrassing. Worry about your own lives and leave mine the hell alone."

Esi Boss accuses Nana Akua Addo of targeting her family

Beyond defending herself against public backlash, Esi Boss directed sharp words at Nana Akua Addo in another post, alleging that the actress escalated matters by targeting her and her family.

"I'm not disrespectful, but don't mistake my silence for weakness. You pushed me to my limit when you went as far as calling land guards on my mother simply because you were looking for me and couldn't find me. You even got people to attack me. That was beyond madness. I left you and your husband alone TWO YEARS AGO, so why are you still dragging me into your problems?" she wrote.

She also argued that men are permitted to take more than one wife and maintained that any grievances Nana Akua Addo has should be directed at her husband rather than at her.

Nana Akua Addo’s husband’s side chick makes fresh allegations after being dragged into the couple’s marriage drama. Photo: nanaakuaaddo

Source: Instagram

Context: Domestic violence allegations against Norman

The posts surfaced amid viral footage showing Nana Akua Addo with visible injuries, including a swollen lip, which sparked widespread domestic violence allegations against Norman.

He was arrested in connection with the incident, which is currently being investigated by the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU).

Nana Akua Addo had previously spoken openly about infidelity challenges in the marriage as far back as 2021.

Esi Boss's statements have since drawn mixed reactions online, with some criticising her involvement while others engaged with the broader allegations surrounding the couple.

Check out Nana Akua Addo’s husband’s side chick's words in the X post below:

Harold Norman slaps daughter in viral video, sparks reactions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video showing Harold Norman, husband of Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo, slapping their daughter surfaced online following his arrest by Ghanaian authorities.

The footage, circulated on X on October 6, 2026, showed Norman physically handling the young girl before slapping her.

Nana Akua Addo’s voice could be heard in the background, accusing him of treating their daughter the same way he had previously treated her.

Source: Legit.ng