Mallam Nafiu Baba-Ahmed, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria, has passed away

Former Communications Minister Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami announced the death in a condolence message on Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Prof. Pantami described Baba-Ahmed as a dedicated servant of Islam who spent 26 years advocating for justice

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Kaduna, Kaduna State - Mallam Nafiu Baba-Ahmed, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSN), has died.

Legit.ng reports that Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, a former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, broke the news on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, through a condolence message posted on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Mallam Nafiu Baba-Ahmed, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria, passes away. Photo credit: @AlhassanAI

Source: Twitter

Pantami described the loss of the Islamic scholar as deeply painful while affirming his submission to the will of God.

He wrote:

"With heavy hearts but with total submission to the will of Allah, we mourn the passing of Mallam Nafiu Baba-Ahmed, Esq., who served as the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSN)."

Pantami mourns Baba-Ahmed's death

The former minister paid tribute to Baba-Ahmed's decades of service, noting that he devoted the final chapter of his life to causes bigger than himself.

"He dedicated the last 26 years of his life to the service of Islam and humanity, advocating for justice for all," Pantami said.

Pantami conveyed the grief felt by those who knew Baba-Ahmed closely, saying his departure had left a deep wound.

"The eyes shed tears and the heart is saddened, but we say nothing except that which pleases our Lord. Indeed, O Mallam Nafiu, we are bereaved by your departure," he added.

He closed his message with a prayer, asking God to grant Baba-Ahmed a place in the highest level of paradise.

"May Allah admit him into Jannatul Firdaus together with our departed parents and loved ones," Pantami wrote.

Read Pantami's full post on Baba-Ahmed's death below, alongside an accompanying photo:

Zailani reacts to Baba-Ahmed's death

Meanwhile, Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, a former Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, said he was deeply saddened by Baba-Ahmed's passing.

His statement partly read:

"Nigeria has truly lost one of her great sons and patriots. Baba was an elder whose life was marked by service, wisdom and concern for the progress of our people. His death is a great loss to his family, Kaduna State and the entire nation.

"My heartfelt condolences go to the Baba Ahmed family, his relatives, friends and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him."

Read Zailani's full statement on Baba-Ahmed's death below, as shared on his Facebook page:

Sheikh Gbajabiamila is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Sheikh Imam Tijani Olubodun Gbajabiamila, the Olori Ratibi of Lagos.

Sheikh Gbajabiamila breathed his last at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

His son, Ibikunle Lateef, broke the news on his Facebook page, confirming the death of the renowned Islamic cleric. The late Sheikh was buried at the Iponri Central Mosque, in line with Islamic burial rites.

Source: Legit.ng