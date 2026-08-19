The executive governor of Osun state, Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, declared a work-free day for all public servants

The commissioner for home affairs Abdul Rasheed Aderibigbe issued the declaration on behalf of Governor Adeleke

Governor Adeleke urged residents to celebrate responsibly and maintain peace throughout the festivities

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - The Osun government has declared Thursday, August 20, 2026, a holiday to allow traditional religion worshippers across the state to participate fully in the 2026 Isese Festival celebrations.

Legit.ng reports that the announcement came on Wednesday, August 19, through a statement signed by the commissioner for home affairs, Abdul Rasheed Aderibigbe, on behalf of the state government.

Osun declares August 20 a holiday for the Isese Day 2026 celebration. Photo credit: @aadeleke_01

Source: Instagram

The circular was sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday evening, August 19.

The government said the decision reflects its dedication to recognising, preserving and promoting the cultural heritage and traditional values of the Osun people.

Authorities added that the holiday is also intended to foster unity, raise cultural awareness and deepen appreciation for the state's indigenous traditions.

Osun: Adeleke's message to worshippers

Governor Adeleke congratulated traditional religion worshippers across the state and wished them a joyous, peaceful and memorable celebration.

The governor called on residents, particularly those observing the festival, to mark the occasion responsibly and within the boundaries of existing laws. He emphasised the need for peace, order and mutual respect among all residents during the festivities.

The state government also urged citizens to use the period to promote peaceful coexistence, while ensuring that celebrations do not compromise the rights or safety of others.

Osun state declares August 20, 2026, a work-free day for public servants to commemorate Isese Day and promote indigenous culture and heritage. Photo credit: @Yorubaness

Source: Twitter

About the Isese festival

The Isese festival is an annual event that celebrates Yoruba traditional religious and cultural heritage through a range of spiritual, cultural and communal activities. It holds significant meaning for adherents of indigenous Yoruba religion across south-western Nigeria.

The Osun state government said it expects this year's edition to further strengthen the preservation and appreciation of the state's indigenous cultural identity.

Read more on Isese Day

Oyo declares holiday for Isese Day 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Seyi Makinde declared Thursday, August 20, 2026, a public holiday in the state to mark Isese Day, an annual celebration set aside by his administration to honour the cultural and traditional heritage of the Yoruba people.

The announcement was made through an official memo signed by the secretary to the state government, Professor Musibau Babatunde, and released to the public by special adviser on media to the Governor, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

The governor used the occasion to reaffirm his administration's dedication to equal treatment of all religious groups in the state. He also expressed appreciation to traditional worshippers for the backing they have given his government over the course of seven years in office.

Source: Legit.ng