Accord Party polled 131 votes at Senator Iyiola Omisore's polling unit, beating the APC into second place with 85 votes

The party also won at the polling unit of former Osun Governor Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola in Okuku, Odo-Otin LGA

INEC is still uploading results from across Osun's 30 local government areas as collation continues

The Accord Party has recorded early victories at the polling units of two prominent opposition figures in the ongoing Osun State governorship election, according to results published on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

At Polling Unit 003, Ife Ward 1 (Moore), St. Gabriel Primary School, Ife East Local Government Area, the unit of Senator Iyiola Omisore, former Osun Deputy Governor and ex-National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Accord polled 131 votes. The APC finished second with 85 votes, while the African Democratic Congress (ADC) managed just 10 votes at the same unit.

Accord also triumphs at Oyinlola's unit

The party secured a similar result at the polling unit of former Osun Governor Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola in Okuku, Odo-Otin Local Government Area. IReV result sheets showed Accord polled 125 votes there, with the APC again coming second on 85 votes and the ADC recording five votes.

The two results are among a growing number of polling units where Accord has posted wins as the counting and collation process moves forward across the state.

The race for Osun governor

Voters across all 30 local government areas in Osun State went to the polls on Saturday to elect a governor for the next four years. The three main candidates in the contest are incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji, and ADC candidate Najeem Salaam.

INEC has continued to upload unit-level results to the IReV portal as the exercise progresses toward full collation.

Source: Legit.ng