The executive governor of Oyo state, Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, declared a work-free day for all public servants

The announcement came through a memo signed by the secretary to the state government, Professor Musibau Babatunde

Makinde reaffirmed his administration's commitment to fairness across all religions and praised traditional worshippers for their support

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo state - Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde has declared Thursday, August 20, 2026, a public holiday in the state to mark Isese Day, an annual celebration set aside by his administration to honour the cultural and traditional heritage of the Yoruba people.

Legit.ng reports that the announcement was made through an official memo signed by the secretary to the state government, Prof. Musibau Babatunde, and released to the public on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, by Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

Oyo declares August 20 a holiday for the Isese Day 2026 celebration. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

In the memo, Governor Makinde extended his greetings to adherents of African Traditional Religion across Oyo state, Nigeria, and the diaspora, wishing them a fulfilling and spiritually rewarding celebration.

Makinde reaffirms support for Isese Day

The governor used the occasion to reaffirm his administration's dedication to equal treatment of all religious groups in the state. He also expressed appreciation to traditional worshippers for the backing they have given his government over the course of seven years in office.

The memo further noted that the work-free day was intended to give workers and residents the opportunity to participate fully in Isese Day activities, as well as to offer prayers for peace, unity, and stability in Oyo state and across Nigeria.

The story behind Isese Day in Oyo

Governor Makinde introduced the formal observance of Isese Day as part of a broader effort by his administration to give recognition to practitioners of indigenous religion and to position cultural tourism as a pillar of economic development in the state.

The administration has consistently maintained that cultural tourism is among Oyo state's greatest assets, and the annual celebration of Isese Day is seen as one of the practical steps taken to build on that potential.

Read Oyo's official announcement on the Isese Day 2026 holiday below via X:

Oyo state declares August 20, 2026, a work-free day for public servants to commemorate Isese Day and promote indigenous culture and heritage. Photo credit: @Yorubaness

Source: Twitter

Read more on Isese Day

Lagos declares Isese Day holiday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos state will on Thursday, August 20, 2026, host what is expected to be the largest single gathering of traditional worshippers anywhere in the world, with over three million residents joining the celebrations that mark the 2026 Isese Day.

To ensure Lagosians and tourists get an unforgettable experience during the celebration, the Lagos state government has declared the day a work-free day for public servants, political appointees and others.

Lagos authorities noted that the Yorubas are one of Africa’s largest ethnic nations with more than 55 million people globally, holding tenaciously to the Yoruba culture and inculcating it in their children.

Source: Legit.ng