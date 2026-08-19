Governor Adeleke shared a sticker of himself making a dismissive gesture in response to Senator Fadahunsi's public apology

Fadahunsi apologised over remarks made at the Owa of Ijesaland's palace that critics interpreted as a call for violence during the 2026 Osun governorship election

The senator insisted he never called for chaos, saying his words were an emotional response to the killing of party members

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has responded to Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi's public apology with a dismissive sticker posted on X, signalling that the governor was far from moved by the senator's explanation.

Adeleke shared a news report about the apology on the platform and attached a sticker of himself appearing to wave it off, offering no written comment.

Governor Ademola Adeleke reacts as Senator Francis Fadahunsi apologises Photo Credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Facebook

Fadahunsi breaks silence on palace remarks

Fadahunsi, who holds the OFR national honour, issued a statement apologising for the tension his words caused during a campaign visit to the palace of the Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, Owa Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III, ahead of the just-concluded 2026 Osun State governorship election.

The senator said his visit to the palace was driven by grief over the deaths of members of his political party and that his words reflected personal pain rather than any intention to incite unrest. He argued that critics deliberately distorted what he said and presented an emotional appeal as a call for violence, which he described as unfair.

The senator said:

"My words were made at a difficult moment when I was deeply affected by the deaths of party members".

Fadahunsi also praised Owa Haastrup for his composure in handling the aftermath of the incident. The senator said some people claimed his remarks were disrespectful to the traditional institution, but credited the monarch's calm and balanced response for preventing the situation from worsening. He described the Owa as a true father figure who placed the welfare of all people above political divisions.

Fadahunsi calls for peace, vows to pursue justice

Despite tendering an apology, Fadahunsi made clear that his demand for justice over the killing of his party members had not changed. He called on the Osun State Government and relevant security agencies to investigate the deaths and ensure that accountability is achieved through lawful and peaceful means.

The senator urged residents of the state and his supporters to embrace reconciliation following the election, warning against actions that could deepen existing tensions. He said the peace of Osun State and Ijesaland outweighs any political victory, defeat, or disagreement.

He also appealed to all sides to set aside political differences and work together for unity, adding that traditional institutions should be respected for the role they play in maintaining peace.

See the tweet of Governor Adeleke on X here:

Governor Adeleke's elder brother's trends

Legit.ng earlier reported that late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, known as Serubawon, was a former Governor of Osun State and elder brother of current Governor Ademola Adeleke.

A resurfaced clip has drawn attention to a striking similarity between the late senator and his younger brother.

The late Isiaka Adeleke's dancing moves have left many Nigerians talking about the family trait the brothers share.

Source: Legit.ng