The UK government has outlined five financial options available to foreign nationals applying for a student visa

Applicants can rely on sources ranging from personal savings to sponsorship arrangements when proving their funds

Students who depend on a partner or parent's money are also covered under the recognised options

The United Kingdom has set out five accepted ways that foreign nationals can demonstrate proof of funds when applying for a student visa.

Meeting the financial requirements is one of the key conditions for securing a UK student visa, and the government has clarified the range of sources that qualify as acceptable evidence of funds.

UK lists 5 sources of money accepted as proof of funds for student visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Geography Photos/Finnbarr Webster/Tatiana Sviridova

Source: Getty Images

UK: Ways to prove proof of funds

The following are the five financial options recognised by the UK for student visa applicants:

1. Getting a student loan — An official student loan from a recognised financial institution or government body qualifies as proof of funds.

2. Getting financial sponsorship — Applicants who have secured sponsorship, whether from an employer, government, or another organisation, can use their sponsorship arrangement as evidence.

3. Using personal funds or money — Savings held in a personal bank account are an accepted source, provided the funds have been held for the required period.

4. Using parents' money— Money held by a parent or legal guardian can be used to satisfy the financial requirement, with appropriate documentation to confirm the relationship and access to the funds.

5. Using a partner's money — Funds belonging to a spouse or partner are also accepted, subject to the relevant supporting evidence being provided.

UK visa: What applicants should know

Each option comes with its own documentation requirements, and applicants are expected to provide clear evidence that the funds are genuinely available to them. For shared sources such as a parent's or partner's money, supporting documents proving the relationship and access to those funds will typically be required alongside bank statements or financial letters.

Foreign students planning to apply for a UK student visa are advised to confirm which category applies to their situation early in the process to avoid delays in their application.

UK gives update on proof of funds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had listed six financial assets and account types that foreign students cannot use as proof of funds when applying for a student visa.

The list includes cryptocurrency, stocks and shares, pensions, overdrafts, and certain unregulated bank accounts.

Source: Legit.ng