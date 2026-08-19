Interior designer Ehi Ogbebor opened up about MC Oluomo's character in a candid interview with Chude Jideonwo

Ogbebor confirmed that the NURTW president is one of her closest friends and the only married man she would openly admit to dating

The designer pointed to MC Oluomo's Muslim faith as context for their relationship, noting that Islam permits multiple wives

Interior designer Ehi Ogbebor has pulled back the curtain on her relationship with NURTW President Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, revealing a side of the controversial figure that many may not expect.

Speaking during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the interior designer described Akinsanya as a deeply generous man whose acts of kindness extended far beyond those in his immediate circle.

Ehi Ogbebor opened up about MC Oluomo's character in a candid interview with Chude Jideonwo. Photos: Ehi Ogbebor/MC Oluomo.

Source: Instagram

"MC Oluomo is very caring and kind. He taught me that if you want to give people money, give them something meaningful. He gives gatekeepers 100k for free, area boys 200k. When we were dating, he would bring provisions in a Hilux, goats and snails to my house," she said.

Ogbebor on Dating a Married Man

Beyond the glowing character assessment, Ogbebor went further to confirm the romantic history between herself and Akinsanya, whom she referred to by his first name, Ayinde.

She described him as one of her closest friends and made a candid admission that he is the only married man she would publicly acknowledge having dated.

Rather than shy away from the scrutiny that comes with such a disclosure, she offered a cultural and religious explanation, noting that Akinsanya's Muslim faith provides context for the relationship.

She pointed out that Islam permits a man to take more than one wife, framing the situation as one that operates within the bounds of his beliefs.

Watch X video of Ehi Ogbebor describing MC Oluomo here:

Reactions trail Ehi Ogbebor's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@yeks2020 stated:

"Nigerian woman says you are kind means you are steadily pressing money that’s in bulk They don’t use that kind word any how"

@okoye_ijeoma01 noted:

"Ewwwww We really need to bring back shame, fr. Imagine dating a married man and then proudly talking about it on a podcast It’s the young girls who look up to these celebrities as role models that I genuinely pity."

Ehi Ogbebor points to MC Oluomo's Muslim faith as context for their relationship, noting that Islam permits multiple wives. Photo: MC Oluomo.

Source: Instagram

Ehi Ogbebor transforms daughter's room

Legit.ng reported that Ehi stirred reactions after sharing a video of her daughter.

Her daughter had complained about the décor in her room, and her mum went the extra mile to make some changes.

A video captured the moment Ehi’s daughter entered her transformed room, and social media users couldn’t stop gushing.

Source: Legit.ng