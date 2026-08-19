Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke celebrated his re-election with signature dance moves after collecting his Certificate of Return from INEC on Wednesday

The video of the 'Dancing Governor' performing lively steps in traditional green attire quickly racked up thousands of views across social media platforms

Adeleke's victory in the August 15 governorship election saw him defeat APC's Bola Oyebamiji with 511,067 votes to 444,815

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke could not contain his excitement after receiving his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, breaking into his signature dance moves right after putting pen to paper on the official document.

Footage of the moment spread rapidly across social media, accumulating thousands of views alongside thousands of likes and a flood of comments.

Governor Ademola Adeleke receives his Certificate of Return from INEC following his victory in the Osun governorship election. Photo: aadeleke001

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Governor Adeleke, who is Afrobeats star Davido's uncle, appears in traditional green attire and a matching cap.

He signed the document at a table, then rose, slipped on a pair of sunglasses, held up the certificate, and launched into energetic dance steps surrounded by officials, supporters, security personnel, and onlookers filming with their phones.

Governor Adeleke's August 15 re-election victory

The certificate presentation came four days after the governor's commanding win in the Osun State governorship election held on August 15, 2026.

Ademola Adeleke, who ran on the Accord Party platform, beat All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Oyebamiji by a margin of 511,067 votes to 444,815, carrying 19 of the state's 30 local government areas in the process.

The moment fits into a pattern that has made Governor Adeleke one of Nigeria's most talked-about political figures.

Long nicknamed the "Dancing Governor," he has routinely used dance as a personal expression of joy and celebration at public events.

He had already prompted a wave of commentary online earlier when he was filmed dancing during a live television interview shortly after his election results were announced.

Watch the moment Governor Ademola Adeleke signed his certificate of return in the video below:

Nigerians react to Governor Adeleke's dance moves

The latest video only deepened that conversation online, with many Nigerians amused and charmed in equal measure by the governor's refusal to let formality get in the way of a good celebration.

@lanreydey4u wrote:

"Shaking my head Adeleke no fit sign mandate without adding small dance step. Bro said governance first, but celebration must follow immediately."

@iammuzany reacted:

"Man of the moment Oga Governor has entered celebration mode already!"

@Alfa_Rounder commented:

"I'm so happy for this man...APC want been end him career but he no gree for them"

@helenjohnson6582 added:

"Dance on my super Governor the lord is good"

@hade_wunmiee wrote:

"If you don't like this man just forget about being happy in life"

Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke celebrates his re-election as he signs and receives his Certificate of Return from INEC. Photo: aadeleke001

Source: Instagram

Davido calls out INEC official

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido celebrated his uncle Ademola Adeleke’s victory by calling out an INEC official whose body language he claimed showed displeasure at the result.

The Afrobeats star shared a video of the woman at the certificate of return presentation and alleged that she was angry about their victory.

Davido had also played a prominent role in Adeleke’s campaign, using his social media platforms to make allegations about possible interference in the Osun election.

Source: Legit.ng