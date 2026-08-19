Davido spoke candidly about his stance on artificial intelligence in the music industry

The Nigerian superstar drew a sharp line between AI-generated music and everyday AI tools, but his admission raised eyebrows online

Fans and followers flooded the comments with mixed reactions after his interview clip went viral

David Adeleke, aka Davido, has sparked a lively debate online after declaring his strong dislike for artificial intelligence in music, only to admit in the same breath that he regularly uses ChatGPT.

The Afrobeats superstar made the comments during an appearance on News Central's programme on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. Speaking in a conversational tone, the singer was responding to questions around Afrobeats' global recognition when the topic of AI came up.

Davido kicks against the use of artificial inteligence to make music. Credit: davido.

Source: Instagram

Davido on AI and Music

According to Davido, artificial intelligence strips creativity of its joy and poses a real threat to livelihoods in the music business. He said that hearing AI-generated songs unsettles him because of what it could mean for working artists and producers.

"I would never use AI. I do not even like it at all. Like it takes away the fun of everything. Even sometimes when I hear some AI songs, I'm like how did the computer even... like people about start losing their jobs. Art should not be touched with or tampered with," he said.

However, Davido quickly acknowledged a contradiction in his position, adding with a laugh:

"I do use ChatGPT though. Yeah, we all guilty."

The candid admission drew immediate attention online, with many viewers pointing out that ChatGPT is itself a product of artificial intelligence.

Heated debate trails Davido's comment about AI in music industry. Credit: Davido.

Source: Twitter

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido opened up about the phone calls he received from Aliko Dangote and Godswill Akpabio over his tweets.

Watch Davido's full comments on AI in music:

Fans React to Davido's Comments About AI

The clip spread quickly on X, generating a wave of responses ranging from amused to genuinely supportive.

@youngalike wrote:

"He is saying he can't use AI in his craft (Music) not that he doesn't use AI in his daily life. How hard is it for you guys commenting to understand"

@shuaib_WB commented:

"So ChatGPT no be AI, my David watin dey xup lately. Make wandecoal no see this part."

@IkandeJr said:

"The mumu go just dey talk until him go off and still him no go close mouth"

@Richview22 joked:

"Me too, I don't like AI. I only use ChatGPT, Gemini, and Grok 😃"

@OgonnayaAg69555 shared:

"Lowkey this Dudu day talk the truth sometimes ai go just kill the vibes"

@emmakudos noted:

"Man is timid and very much afraid that AI will be replacing him and it's normal. Even the biggest of companies in the worlds are afraid of what AI would do to their business"

@HarrisonJo35544 added:

"If Ai write songs for you eh, you go first craze Ai can never understand our rethems of music so make Ai rest abeg"

Davido's wife celebrates Adeleke's win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, joined the Adeleke family in celebrating a major political win on Sunday, August 16, 2026.

Chioma reshared a post from Governor Ademola Adeleke's official Instagram account on her Stories.

The reposted content was a victory post shared by Adeleke after he won the Osun state governorship election, a move that showed Chioma was throwing her weight behind the family's victory.

Source: Legit.ng