Davido publicly denied reports of a gunmen attack on Governor Ademola Adeleke's convoy in Osun State

The singer claimed the incident was a fight outside the palace that had no connection to the governor

Davido insisted that the people love the governor, dismissing the circulating reports as lies

Singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has denied reports that gunmen attacked the convoy of Governor Ademola Adeleke in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

In a post that has drawn public attention, Davido described the reports as outright falsehoods, saying what occurred was a fight outside the palace that had no link to the governor or his movement.

Davido denies gunmen attacked Governor Ademola Adeleke's convoy Photo Credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Instagram

What Davido said about the incident

The singer, whose uncle is Governor Adeleke, was direct in his denial on X on Wednesday, August 19. "Lies! It was a fight outside the palace that had nothing to do with us! The people love excellency," he wrote.

Davido's pushback came in response to reports suggesting that the governor's convoy had come under attack from gunmen in the state capital. He offered no further details about the nature of the altercation outside the palace or who was involved.

Adeleke convoy attack reports

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has been a prominent political figure in the state, and reports of any security threat involving his convoy were bound to attract national attention. Osogbo, as the state capital, is at the centre of political activity in Osun State.

Davido's swift denial suggests the family was keen to get ahead of what it viewed as a misleading narrative. The singer stressed that residents of the state hold the governor in high regard, using the phrase "the pple love excellency" to reinforce his point that the atmosphere surrounding the governor remains supportive.

No official statement from the Osun State Government or the governor's media office was provided at the time of this report.

See Davido's tweet on X here:

Osun 2026: APM candidate steps down for Adeleke

Legit.ng earlier reported that APM governorship candidate Adebayo Adewale pulled out of Saturday's Osun state election and threw his support behind incumbent governor Ademola Adeleke.

Adewale directed his party members and supporters across Osun to vote for Adeleke, who is seeking a second term in office.

The withdrawal came as Osun state prepared for a keenly contested poll with 14 candidates on the ballot and over 25,000 security personnel deployed.

Source: Legit.ng