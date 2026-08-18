Davido made the claim during a now-trending video interview after publicly backing his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, in the Osun governorship election 2026

The Afrobeats singer alleged that large sums of cash were brought into Osun state in a bid to influence the outcome of the August 15 poll

Davido made claims about the financial conditions on election day, saying his camp took a different approach despite what he described as widespread vote-buying

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - African music superstar Davido has said that his "godfather" Senate President Godswill Akpabio and billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote personally called him to delete a tweet he posted during the recently concluded Osun state governorship election 2026.

Davido made the disclosure in an interview on News Central TV, monitored by Legit.ng, days after he publicly criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the federal government over how the Osun election was handled.

Davido says Senate President Godswill Akpabio is his godfather. Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido on vote-buying in Osun election

The singer, a member of the Accord Party, had campaigned openly for his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, who stood as the party's candidate in the August 15 poll.

The entertainer alleged that significant amounts of money were transported into the state in an attempt to swing the result.

He said on Tuesday, August 18:

"If you saw the cash these people (APC) brought to the election that day, if they had gotten away with that election, Nigeria would have been finished by now because the blueprint of Nigerian election would have been violence and vote buying."

Davido added that his side refused to spend money on the day of the vote.

"We didn't spend a dime on the election day. Akpabio, that is like my godfather, and Aliko Dangote called me to delete my tweets," Davido said.

Davido hails Adeleke's victory

Beyond the allegations, the singer who stoutly supported the Accord Party used the interview to commend his uncle's resilience, urging other state governors to look to Adeleke as a model.

"My uncle should be an example to other governors. With all odds against us, my uncle still won," he said.

He also mentioned that his father, Adedeji Adeleke, provided moral support throughout the campaign period.

"Even my dad was praying and fasting seven times a day for my uncle," he said.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Adeleke won the 2026 Osun election, polling 511,067 votes against 444,815 votes for Bola Oyebamiji, the APC candidate, and 17,180 votes for Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The governor secured 19 of the state's local government areas, while Oyebamiji claimed 11.

Watch Davido’s trending interview on the aftermath of the 2026 Osun election below via X:

Davido dragged over political history of Adelekes

Legit.ng had reported that the Adeleke family’s political history had resurfaced following comments by Nigerian singer Davido about his family’s roots in politics.

In a resurfaced interview shared on Sunday, August 16, 2026, the singer revealed that his late uncle, Isiaka Adeleke, was the first politician in the family before Ademola Adeleke later followed in his footsteps.

Davido’s comments, however, sparked mixed reactions online, with some Nigerians questioning the idea of political leadership being passed down within a family as though it were an inheritance.

Source: Legit.ng