Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq announced a ₦50,000 support grant for all corps members serving in the state

The governor made the announcement at the swearing-in ceremony for Batch C Stream 1 corps members at NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp in Ilorin

The grant is meant to help corps members cope with the pressures of the current economic climate during their service year

Ilorin, Kwara state - Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has announced a ₦50,000 support grant for all National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving across the state, effective for the ongoing batch.

The governor disclosed this during the swearing-in ceremony for Batch C Stream 1 corps members, held at the NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp at Kwara State Polytechnic in Ilorin.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq announces a ₦50,000 support grant for corps members serving in the state. Photo credit: @officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

Kwara Governor's Message to Corps Members

AbdulRazaq said the grant is designed to ease the financial burden on corps members given the current economic conditions in the country. The gesture covers all corps members in the state regardless of their posting location, with the governor framing it as an effort to motivate the new batch as they begin their one-year national service.

The swearing-in ceremony marked the formal start of service for Batch C Stream 1 corps members, who will be deployed to various organisations and institutions across Kwara State throughout their service year.

Economic Relief as Corps Members Begin Service

The ₦50,000 grant comes at a time when many young Nigerians, including corps members, are grappling with rising living costs. The NYSC monthly allowance paid by the federal government currently stands at ₦77,000, a figure that many corps members have said falls short of covering basic expenses in most states. The Kwara state government's additional grant is expected to provide meaningful relief to the incoming corps members as they settle into their postings.

Ebonyi Gov Nwifuru Approves ₦30,000 Monthly Stipend for NYSC Members

In a related development, Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has approved a monthly stipend of ₦30,000 for all National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to the state, in what officials described as a firm commitment to youth welfare.

The announcement was made on Friday at the swearing-in ceremony for 2026 Batch 'B' Stream II corps members held at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, situated at Old MacGregor College, Afikpo. Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, Chidiebere Onyia, delivered the governor's address at the event.

He portrayed Ebonyi as a welcoming and secure environment, encouraging the incoming corps members to use their service year to build themselves, connect with diverse cultures, and contribute to their host communities.

Source: Legit.ng