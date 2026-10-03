Labour Party youth leaders held a virtual meeting on October 2, 2026, to discuss a possible political shift ahead of the 2027 general elections

The youth leaders mandated National Youth Leader Prince Kennedy Ahanotu to open talks with APC, the Renewed Hope Movement, and Tinubu Support Groups

Participants cited neglect and lack of support for youth leaders during and after the 2023 elections as a key reason for exploring new political alliances

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Youth Wing of the Labour Party has taken steps towards a possible political realignment with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), including the Renewed Hope Movement, the City Boy Movement, and various Tinubu Support Groups,

This is in a move that could see the group declare backing for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027.

"political realignment": Labour Party youth leaders explore APC alliance for 2027. Photo credit:@NgLabour/2OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

The development followed a virtual meeting held on October 2, 2026, at 8:30 pm, which brought together the Labour Party National Youth Leader, Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, five National Zonal Youth Leaders, and 32 State Youth Leaders.

The communiqué was signed by Comrade Ken Omusi, the Edo State Youth Leader, on behalf of all attendees via the party's X handle @NGLabour on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

Youth leaders cite neglect after 2023 elections

A recurring concern raised during the meeting was what participants described as a failure by the Labour Party leadership to adequately recognise, engage, or support its youth constituency before and after the 2023 general elections.

Several youth leaders said they worked hard for a presidential candidate who, in their view, lacked the capacity to consolidate the support he received, leaving youth participants without reward or recognition for their efforts.

The meeting also reviewed President Tinubu's administration across several policy areas, including youth empowerment, economic reforms, education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and workers' welfare.

Participants shared differing views on the administration's performance and its potential impact on Nigeria's long-term development.

Ahanotu mandated to lead consultations

At the close of deliberations, the youth leaders mandated Prince Kennedy Ahanotu to begin immediate consultations with stakeholders within the APC, the Renewed Hope Movement, the City Boy Movement, and Tinubu Support Groups to assess the feasibility of a formal political alignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Participants said they had confidence in Ahanotu's leadership and called for broad consultations and consensus-building across the youth leadership before any final decision is taken.

The group also proposed holding a physical meeting in Abuja on a date to be agreed, where youth leaders would review the outcome of the consultations and determine next steps.

The statement described the process as part of an ongoing dialogue within the Labour Party's youth constituency about political participation, strategic partnerships, and the place of young Nigerians in national governance.

Source: Legit.ng