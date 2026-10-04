VDM issued a dramatic ultimatum to Apostle Arome Osayi and other Nigerian pastors, daring them to pray against him before Monday

The online critic's challenge came amid a growing controversy over Osayi's sermon at the International Eagles Conference 2026

VDM also pushed back against Osayi's message by pointing to the apostle's decision to relocate his family to the United States

Online critic VDM has escalated a growing feud with Apostle Arome Osayi and several Nigerian pastors, issuing a startling ultimatum that has set tongues wagging across social media.

In a video that has since gone viral, VDM invited every pastor who believes he is a force of evil to collectively pray for God to take his life before Monday.

VDM demands answers from Apostle Arome, Nigerian pastors amid sermon controversy. Credit: @apostlearome, @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

His reasoning was blunt: if he remains alive after that deadline, then none of those men of God were truly called by God.

"If between now and Monday, I am still living, all of them are not called by God," he said in the video. "If they believe that I am of evil and they are of God, they should send God, they should communicate with God to take my life."

VDM also spoke about a childhood experience involving a bright light, which he said he has never been fully able to explain.

He told viewers that Monday would essentially serve as a spiritual verdict on whether that experience was divine or otherwise, adding that he was willing to swear on the Holy Bible that his account of the event was truthful.

What sparked the controversy

The confrontation has its roots in a sermon Apostle Arome Osayi delivered at the International Eagles Conference (IEC) 2026. During the address, Osayi argued that Nigeria carries a unique spiritual mandate and that the country's hardships represent divine preparation rather than the fallout of weak governance.

He urged ministers not to interpret Nigeria's economic difficulties as a sign of a troubled destiny.

"Our calling as a nation is revival. God wants to generate something from here that He will export to the nations of the world," Osayi said.

VDM's case against Osayi

VDM took strong exception to that message, arguing that it encourages Nigerian youths to replace ambition with prayer.

He drew particular attention to what he described as a contradiction: Osayi preaching spiritual endurance to Nigerians while reportedly relocating his own family to the United States.

"You moved your family to a country that is not built with prayers, that the youths were encouraged to think outside the box," VDM said, referencing innovators like Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk as proof that American progress was built on intellect rather than intercession.

VDM makes bold demand from Apostle Arome, Nigerian pastors amid sermon saga. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

As more pastors stepped forward to defend Osayi, VDM widened his challenge to include all of them, insisting that his growing audience of young Nigerians is proof that his message resonates in ways his critics refuse to acknowledge.

He was clear, however, that he does not see himself as a pastor or a spiritualist, though he acknowledged he might be "a preacher" of some kind.

Watch VDM's recent video against Arome and Nigerian pastors:

VDM taunts Apostle Arome as he returns to Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman landed in Nigeria on Monday, September 28, after returning from China amid his ongoing feud with Apostle Arome Osayi.

Following his arrival, the activist appeared to embrace the “son of the devil” label used by his critics, turning the phrase into part of his response to the controversy surrounding him.

VDM also announced a week dedicated to Apostle Arome Osayi and the cleric’s supporters. In his post caption, the activist warned that he would focus on the cleric and his sympathisers, drawing attention from followers and adding another development to the ongoing feud.

Source: Legit.ng