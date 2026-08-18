Wizkid's associate DJ Tunez publicly weighed in on the dispute between Davido and Wande Coal over an unreleased collaboration

DJ Tunez posted a warning on X on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, telling Davido not to disrespect Wande Coal

Fans flooded the comments section with sharp reactions, many reminding DJ Tunez of a past incident

Wizkid's close associate DJ Tunez has stepped into the brewing argument between Davido and Wande Coal, and the internet has not let him hear the end of it.

The feud started after Davido, in a recent interview, spoke about an unreleased track he had worked on with Wande Coal.

Reactions as DJ Tunez takes sides in Wande Coal and Davido's feud. Photo credit@wandecola/2davido/@djtunez

Source: Instagram

Davido claimed that Wande Coal came to him seeking a feature, and that he delivered his verse, but the two could not agree on how the release should be structured. Wande Coal later pushed back on that account, disputing Davido's version of events.

DJ Tunez takes a side

On Tuesday, 18 August 2026, DJ Tunez took to X to make his position clear. In a post that many read as a defence of Wande Coal, he issued a blunt warning directed at Davido, writing: "No whine Wande Coal ooo"

Fans defend Davido in feud with Wande Coal. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The tweet drew immediate attention, partly because DJ Tunez is widely regarded as part of Wizkid's camp, which many fans believe has long been at odds with Davido.

Here is the X post made by DJ Tunez about Davido and Wande Coal's feud:

Fans drag DJ Tunez in the comments

The response online was swift and largely unkind towards DJ Tunez, with several fans questioning why he was inserting himself into the situation.

@zionswago wrote:

"If Lati or that him white body guard beat you this time, no cry go meet Wizkid o."

@Cloud43_4 fired back:

"None of the released verses wey Wizkid don give Wande Coal blow pass that unreleased verse from Davido.. none! That short clip blow pass all their music videos, shut up Tunez before they beat you again smallie"

@gideon_ohimai commented:

"Guy your own na to just Dey mumu up and down."

Other users weighed in with similarly pointed remarks, with one writing "This one don forget waiting do am d last time, no worry Burna dey come for you," and another adding, "Nah there dem go see you. My enemy's enemy is my friend. Adagbamadanu."

Davido dragged over political history of Adelekes

Legit.ng had reported that the Adeleke family’s political history had resurfaced following comments by Nigerian singer Davido about his family’s roots in politics.

In a resurfaced interview shared on Sunday, August 16, 2026, the singer revealed that his late uncle, Isiaka Adeleke, was the first politician in the family before Ademola Adeleke later followed in his footsteps.

Davido’s comments, however, sparked mixed reactions online, with some Nigerians questioning the idea of political leadership being passed down within a family as though it were an inheritance.

Source: Legit.ng