Food prices of several popular staples fell in Nigerian markets in September, giving consumers some relief

Sweet potatoes, plantain, maize, pepper, garri, beans and rice were among the items that became cheaper

However, prices remained mixed, with some foods such as egusi, tomatoes and vegetable oil becoming more expensive

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigerians are getting some relief from the rising cost of food as prices of several popular staples fell across major markets in September 2026.

A fresh survey of 67 food items across Mushin, Daleko, Mile 12 and Oyingbo markets in Lagos found that 36 commodities recorded price declines in September, compared with 27 in August.

Food Prices Fall: 10 Popular Items That Have Become Cheaper in Nigeria

Source: UGC

The development was largely linked to improved harvest supplies, increased inflows of farm produce, and softer demand as households continue to adjust their spending.

However, price relief has not affected every food item, with egusi, tomatoes, and vegetable oil among commodities that rose during the month.

Here are 10 food items that became cheaper and could offer some relief to Nigerian households.

1. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes recorded one of the most significant price corrections in Nigerian markets.

Nairametrics' September survey found that a bag fell by 8.57% during the month, from ₦35,000 in August to ₦32,000.

A separate Lagos market survey showed an even bigger decline over the longer period, with a 100kg bag falling from about ₦70,000 in July to ₦18,000 in September.

2. Plantain

Plantain has also become cheaper for consumers in Lagos.

A small bunch that sold for about ₦3,500 was going for around ₦3,000 in September, while increased harvest-season supply helped push prices lower in some markets.

3. Tomatoes

Tomato prices have shown significant volatility, but consumers benefited from a sharp fall earlier in September.

At Mile 12 Market, a large basket fell from ₦80,000 in July to ₦55,000 in September, representing a 30% decline.

However, consumers should note that the latest Lagos survey showed tomato prices rising again during September, highlighting how quickly fresh-produce prices can change.

4. White maize

White maize recorded a substantial decline during September.

The average price of a 50kg bag dropped from ₦50,000 in August to ₦40,000 in September, representing a 20% fall.

Improved supply from producing areas was one of the factors traders cited for the decline.

5. Yellow maize

Yellow maize followed a similar trend, with the price of a 50kg bag falling by 20% to ₦40,000 in September from ₦50,000 in August.

The decline offers some relief to households and businesses that rely on maize for food and other uses.

6. Pepper

Pepper prices also dropped considerably during the month.

Nairametrics found that the average price of a big bag fell by 20% to ₦80,000, while a medium bag declined by 11.11% to ₦40,000.

The fall could provide some relief for households that use pepper regularly in cooking.

7. Yellow garri

Garri remains one of the most important affordable staples for Nigerian households.

The price of a 50kg bag of yellow garri dropped from ₦21,000 in August to ₦18,000 in September, representing a 14.29% decline.

8. White garri

White garri also became cheaper.

Its average price fell from ₦22,000 to ₦19,500 during September, representing an 11.36% decline.

The movement is particularly significant for consumers who depend on garri as a cheaper alternative to other staples.

9. Beans

Beans remain a major source of protein for Nigerian households, and some varieties recorded price relief.

The price of a 50kg bag of Oloyin beans fell from ₦82,000 in August to ₦75,000 in September, representing an 8.54% decline.

Brown beans also recorded a 4.55% fall to ₦105,000.

10. Rice

Rice prices also recorded a decline in September.

The price of Royal Stallion short-grain rice fell by 7.55% to ₦49,000, according to the Lagos market survey.

Separate market-tracking data also showed Nigerian manufactured rice averaging about ₦51,571 per 50kg bag in September, down from August, while imported long-grain rice averaged ₦54,328.

Food Prices Fall: 10 Popular Items That Have Become Cheaper in Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

Food prices remain unpredictable

The latest figures show that Nigerian consumers are getting some relief, but the improvement is not uniform.

Traders said increased harvest inflows have helped bring down prices of cereals, legumes and some root crops, while weaker consumer demand has also limited how much traders can increase prices.

At the same time, some major food items are moving in the opposite direction. Egusi recorded a 29.73% monthly increase in September, while a large basket of tomatoes rose from ₦70,000 to ₦80,000 and vegetable oil prices also increased.

For Nigerian households, the message is therefore mixed: some food prices are finally coming down, but the relief may depend on the food item, market and location.

Source: Legit.ng