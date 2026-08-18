Davido shared his thoughts on recent rift with Wande Coal during a live TV interview, revealing the singer had been trying to reach him

When journalists shifted the conversation to Wizkid, Davido's reaction was anything but expected

Fans and social media users flooded the comments section after a clip of the moment began circulating online

Davido has set the internet buzzing after his reaction to a question about Wizkid during a live television interview went viral.

During the sit-down, the Afrobeats superstar spoke candidly about fellow musician Wande Coal, claiming the singer had been persistently trying to get in touch with him.

Davido's viral reaction to a question about Wizkid sparks reactions. Credit: @wizkidaayo, @davido

Source: Instagram

According to Davido, Wande Coal had asked for his phone number just two weeks prior, but he instructed those around him not to pass it along.

He went further, describing Wande's behaviour as childish, saying the veteran singer was "acting like a baby."

Davido's Wizkid Reaction Goes Viral

The interview took a different turn when journalists decided to bring up Wizkid's name. Rather than respond with words, Davido erupted into loud, uncontrollable laughter before making it clear he had no intention of addressing the topic.

His refusal to engage, delivered with a wide grin, was enough to send fans into a frenzy.

A clip of the moment quickly spread across social media, drawing thousands of reactions from both camps of the longstanding Davido-Wizkid debate.

Watch Davido's reaction after he was asked about Wizkid:

What Fans Are Saying About Davido, Wizkid

Here are some of the comments below:

@vanny_bale00 wrote:

"Wizkid's name shouldn't be mentioned in this setting! He knows his boss"

@tycoon4rl reacted:

"If dem born am well make he answer the question naw😂😂"

@w__e__e__z__y___ commented:

"I swear, Davido loves Wizkid 😂❤️"

@bawhasi shared:

"E good as my idolo no answer ooo😂😂😂 no go wake Wizkid ooooo😂😂😂"

@maagic_charm stated:

"Wiz na no go area 😂"

@shu_ga.berry wrote:

"The hate on this man is forced!!!"

Davido caught off guard by Wizkid question in viral interview moment. Credit: @davido

Source: Facebook

Davido dragged over political history of Adelekes

Legit.ng had reported that the Adeleke family’s political history had resurfaced following comments by Nigerian singer Davido about his family’s roots in politics.

In a resurfaced interview shared on Sunday, August 16, 2026, the singer revealed that his late uncle, Isiaka Adeleke, was the first politician in the family before Ademola Adeleke later followed in his footsteps.

Davido’s comments, however, sparked mixed reactions online, with some Nigerians questioning the idea of political leadership being passed down within a family as though it were an inheritance.

Source: Legit.ng