2027 Presidency: New Twist as Atiku, Peter Obi, Told to Support Tinubu’s Re-election
- Former Lagos lawmaker Jude Idimogu called on Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race
- Idimogu made the appeal on the sidelines of Nigeria's 66th Independence Day celebration on Thursday, October 1
- The former lawmaker argued that four years is not enough for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to complete his reform agenda
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Ikeja, Lagos State - Jude Idimogu, a former Lagos lawmaker, has called on both the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his NDC counterpart, Peter Obi, to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race and throw their weight behind President Bola Tinubu for a second term.
Per Leadership, Idimogu made the call on Thursday, October 1, on the sidelines of Nigeria's 66th Independence Day celebration.
Idimogu urges Atiku, Obi to back Tinubu
The former lawmaker urged Atiku to reconsider his ambition, pointing to the long-standing personal ties between him and the incumbent president. "Tinubu and Atiku have always been friends. It is not the North's turn now. They should wait till 2031 and support Asiwaju," he said.
On Peter Obi, Idimogu framed his appeal around southern solidarity, warning that a divided southern vote would hand power to the North.
"For my brother, Peter Obi, he is a gentleman. But he should allow the South to work with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. If you divide the South now, you are pushing power to the North," he said.
Idimogu argued that with the presidency currently held in the South, northern politicians should wait until 2031 before mounting a credible challenge.
"Let the North allow the South to complete its tenure. Four years is not enough, so give him the opportunity to complete his eight years," he added. "After the South, the presidency will move to the North. There is no point trying to abort it now; it will not help us."
Tinubu's reforms need more time - Idimogu
Defending the Tinubu administration's record, Idimogu said the President deserves patience from Nigerians given the scale of the reforms being undertaken.
"Rome was not built in a day. I still believe in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government. I believe in his experience," he said.
He added that the benefits of ongoing policy changes would take time to reach ordinary Nigerians, noting that President Tinubu is only just over three years into his first term.
"Nigerians should not forget that he is just over three years in office, and he cannot perform magic. With all the reforms he is undertaking, it will take a while for the benefits to get to ordinary Nigerians," he said.
Idimogu acknowledged the role of opposition parties in a democracy but insisted that criticism must come with concrete alternatives.
"There is no democracy where there is no opposition. The opposition can criticise him, but also provide a better alternative to whatever policies Asiwaju and the APC are bringing forward," he said.
Despite the political headwinds, the former lawmaker expressed confidence that Tinubu would secure re-election.
"I don't see any opposition party that will win. I know APC will win. Asiwaju will return as president in 2027. It will not be easy, but I believe he will emerge," he said.
Read more on 2027 election
- 2027 election: Peter Obi speaks on rumoured agreement with Goodluck Jonathan to sack President Tinubu
- "2027 Not turn of south east": Umahi declares as Peter Obi releases bold statement
- 2027 election: VDM warns Nigerians about Goodluck Jonathan and PDP, “he is sponsored by Tinubu”
ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.
It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC had the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.