Former Lagos lawmaker Jude Idimogu called on Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race

Idimogu made the appeal on the sidelines of Nigeria's 66th Independence Day celebration on Thursday, October 1

The former lawmaker argued that four years is not enough for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to complete his reform agenda

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos State - Jude Idimogu, a former Lagos lawmaker, has called on both the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his NDC counterpart, Peter Obi, to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race and throw their weight behind President Bola Tinubu for a second term.

Per Leadership, Idimogu made the call on Thursday, October 1, on the sidelines of Nigeria's 66th Independence Day celebration.

Former Lagos lawmaker Jude Idimogu has urged Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race and support President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Idimogu urges Atiku, Obi to back Tinubu

The former lawmaker urged Atiku to reconsider his ambition, pointing to the long-standing personal ties between him and the incumbent president. "Tinubu and Atiku have always been friends. It is not the North's turn now. They should wait till 2031 and support Asiwaju," he said.

On Peter Obi, Idimogu framed his appeal around southern solidarity, warning that a divided southern vote would hand power to the North.

"For my brother, Peter Obi, he is a gentleman. But he should allow the South to work with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. If you divide the South now, you are pushing power to the North," he said.

Idimogu argued that with the presidency currently held in the South, northern politicians should wait until 2031 before mounting a credible challenge.

"Let the North allow the South to complete its tenure. Four years is not enough, so give him the opportunity to complete his eight years," he added. "After the South, the presidency will move to the North. There is no point trying to abort it now; it will not help us."

Tinubu's reforms need more time - Idimogu

Defending the Tinubu administration's record, Idimogu said the President deserves patience from Nigerians given the scale of the reforms being undertaken.

"Rome was not built in a day. I still believe in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government. I believe in his experience," he said.

Former Lagos lawmaker Jude Idimogu says President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms need more time to deliver results. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

He added that the benefits of ongoing policy changes would take time to reach ordinary Nigerians, noting that President Tinubu is only just over three years into his first term.

"Nigerians should not forget that he is just over three years in office, and he cannot perform magic. With all the reforms he is undertaking, it will take a while for the benefits to get to ordinary Nigerians," he said.

Idimogu acknowledged the role of opposition parties in a democracy but insisted that criticism must come with concrete alternatives.

"There is no democracy where there is no opposition. The opposition can criticise him, but also provide a better alternative to whatever policies Asiwaju and the APC are bringing forward," he said.

Despite the political headwinds, the former lawmaker expressed confidence that Tinubu would secure re-election.

"I don't see any opposition party that will win. I know APC will win. Asiwaju will return as president in 2027. It will not be easy, but I believe he will emerge," he said.

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Source: Legit.ng