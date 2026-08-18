Afrobeats star Davido spoke candidly about Nigeria's 2027 presidential race in a new interview, sharing where he stands

The singer pointed to a specific problem within the opposition that he believes hands Tinubu a major advantage

Davido also addressed his involvement in the Osun State governorship election and what it means for Nigerian youth

Afrobeats superstar Davido has weighed in on Nigeria's 2027 presidential race, declaring that a fractured opposition leaves President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a strong position to secure a second term.

The singer, born David Adeleke, made the comments during an interview with News Central on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, when the conversation turned to the political climate in Nigeria and the recently concluded Osun State governorship election.

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido discusses President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election prospects and opposition strategy. Photo: davido/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Davido was direct in his assessment, stating that if someone put money on the table and asked him to choose, he would back Tinubu to win comfortably, not out of loyalty to the president, but because the opposition has failed to organise itself into a credible challenge.

Davido cites opposition division as the real problem

According to the musician, the situation in the South alone illustrates the problem clearly, with nearly eight politicians believed to be angling for the presidency at the same time.

He argued that if those same figures could put aside personal ambition and rally behind a single candidate, the incumbent would face a far more difficult contest.

Davido said:

"In the South alone, almost eight people want to be president. Why can't all of you guys sit down together? Because let me tell you, if there was a unified opposition, presidents might have a problem. But they're not unified."

Davido acknowledged that turning things around would require considerable effort, but said the Osun governorship result gave him some optimism, pointing to young Nigerians as the driving force behind any meaningful change.

"From what happened in Osun, there's still hope. All the youths in Nigeria were the future, were the ones in charge now," he added.

Davido comments on Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid and the growing political division among opposition parties. Photo: davido/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Davido on family loyalty and Nigerian politics

The singer's comments arrive after he publicly distanced himself from Nigerian politics more broadly, describing the country's political system as "evil" in a post on X.

He was responding to criticism following his visible support for his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, during the Osun governorship race.

Davido was firm in separating that involvement from any broader political alignment, stressing that backing his uncle was a matter of family, not ideology.

He also pushed back against suggestions that he had rallied others to vote, insisting his support was entirely personal and did not rely on any external mobilisation.

Watch Davido speak about Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027 below:

Davido speaks on his 2027 presidential candidate choice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Davido clarified he is not supporting any presidential candidate yet, distancing his stance from that of his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He explained that while his uncle openly backed Tinubu after winning re-election in Osun, Davido prefers to remain independent, noting he has supported different candidates in the past but sees no one compelling enough right now.

The Grammy-nominated artist, however, firmly ruled out the APC, stressing that everyone should have the freedom to make their own political choices.

Source: Legit.ng