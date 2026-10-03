A popular Zimbabwean apostle released a video on Friday, October 2, issuing a dramatic prophetic warning tied to a burial connected to Wicknell Chivayo

Apostle Talent Farai Chiwenga claimed God showed him a disturbing vision of people dying at or after attending the funeral

The preacher drew a biblical parallel between Zimbabwe and the reign of Herod, warning that divine judgment was at hand

A Zimbabwean apostle has sent shockwaves across social media after releasing a video claiming that people who attend a burial connected to businessman Wicknell Chivayo risk losing their own lives.

Apostle Talent Farai Chiwenga posted the clip on Friday, October 2, framing it as an urgent prophetic intervention he said was meant to go out before it was "too late."

Ahead of Wicknell Chivayo’s burial, popular preacher issues warning. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

What Chiwenga Claimed God Revealed to Him

In the video, the preacher described a disturbing vision he attributed to God, saying he saw mourners at a funeral dying, either at the event itself or on their way back from it.

"I see a funeral at a funeral. I see bodies of people who are going to attend a funeral or people coming from a funeral, and they die," Chiwenga said.

He leaned heavily on biblical imagery to reinforce the message, likening Zimbabwe's present situation to the biblical account of King Herod's rule over Judea, where the deaths of innocent people triggered divine punishment.

"This is what happens when God is not happy. Taking the lives of ordinary citizens attracts the fury of God. The reason why Herod was punished is that there were God's children in Judea, and there are God's children in Zimbabwe. It will not be business as usual — mark my words," he said.

Preacher Issues Formal Caution, Not a Ban

Notably, Chiwenga stopped short of instructing people to stay away from the funeral entirely. Instead, he positioned the video as an official spiritual caution, leaving the decision to potential attendees.

"Everyone who wants to attend the funeral, please do so — today, October 2 is a warning that we are going to end up with funerals at a funeral," he added.

The message drew swift scepticism online, with many questioning both the credibility and the reasoning behind the preacher's warning.

Popular preacher sends scary warning ahead of Wicknell Chivayo’s burial. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

Chivayo's last post on social media sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that billionaire Chivayo's last post hours before his helicopter crash death had raised concern online.

Chivayo published the post on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, just hours before the fatal crash. Titled "Appreciating Relationships Built Over Decades… Saved the Best for Last," the lengthy tribute paid tribute to the legal professionals who had supported him over the years.

The message ran to several hundred words and carried a reflective, almost valedictory quality that many followers said they found unsettling in hindsight.

Source: Legit.ng