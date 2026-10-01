Suspected hoodlums attacked and tied up NDC Fiidi Council Ward chairman Igbu Terhemen in Makurdi, Benue State, on Tuesday evening

Terhemen was found unconscious in a bush near his home around 2 am on Wednesday, with a needle-like mark on his body

Benue State NDC condemned the killing and called on security agencies to identify and arrest those responsible

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Makurdi, Benue State - Suspected hoodlums have killed the chairman of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Fiidi Council Ward in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State, Igbu Terhemen.

The deceased was found tied up and unresponsive in a bush close to his home on Wednesday, July 23, 2026.

Found tied in a bush: Hoodlums kill NDC ward chairman in Makurd

Source: Original

As reported by The Punch, a friend of the deceased, who asked not to be named, said Terhemen left his house on Tuesday evening, September 29, 2026, to watch a local football match in the Kanshio area of Makurdi.

When he did not return, family members and friends began searching for him and found him around 2 am on Wednesday in a bush near his residence close to the NNPC Depot along the Makurdi-Otukpo Road.

"He was discovered around 2 am Wednesday in a bush near his residence, unconscious," the friend said.

"Unfortunately, he died before he could get medical attention. Strangely, his attackers did not take his phone, which was discovered on him when he was taken to the morgue."

The friend added that a needle-like mark was found on the deceased's body, raising suspicion that he may have been injected with a harmful substance before being abandoned.

"All that is left for the police to uncover in the course of their investigation, because this is a sad development in the state," the friend said.

NDC Benue condemns the killing

The Benue State chapter of the NDC issued a statement through its Publicity Secretary, Agile Bem, condemning the attack.

The statement confirmed that Terhemen was "reportedly attacked by suspected hoodlums, who allegedly tied him with ropes, injected him with substances suspected to be poisonous, and abandoned him near his residence."

The state party chairman, Ohini Ojegbe, described the killing as a "broad-daylight evil" and urged security agencies to act quickly.

Ojegbe called on the relevant authorities to identify and arrest those responsible and ensure they faced justice.

The party described Terhemen as "a committed and dedicated party member whose contributions to the growth of the NDC would be greatly missed, particularly at a time when his service and commitment were most needed."

Police yet to receive report

The Benue State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Peter Aondongu, said the command had not yet received a formal report on the incident as of Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

Benue police say they had not received a formal report on the killing as of Wednesday, September 30, 2026. Photo credit: NDC

Source: Facebook

Political thugs attack NDC office, destroy billboards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that suspected political thugs stormed the NDC secretariat in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers state.

The attackers destroyed billboards, campaign banners, and signages mounted on the party's building in Emohua Town.

The NDC House of Representatives candidate Hon. Fugbara Ohaka condemned the attack and called on security agencies to act.

Source: Legit.ng