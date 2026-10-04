Pastor Odumeje publicly challenged the idea that Nigeria's primary calling is spiritual, questioning what that means for the country's future

The clergyman reacted to remarks by Apostle Arome about Nigerians and productivity, pushing back on how pastors frame the nation's purpose

Odumeje urged young Nigerians to pursue their talents and demand accountability from government rather than being steered solely toward prayer

Pastor Odumeje has come out strongly against the notion that Nigeria's core national purpose is rooted in prayer, insisting the country must channel its energy into development, innovation and holding leaders accountable.

His comments appear to be a direct response to remarks made by Apostle Arome, who had called on Nigerians to stop comparing themselves to the Chinese, describing the latter as productive and innovative people.

Odumeje reveals his position on Apostle Arome’s controversial Nigeria message. Credit: @apostlearome, @prophetodumeje

Source: Instagram

Odumeje, picking up on that conversation, questioned the widespread pastoral narrative that positions Nigeria as a nation called specifically to intercession.

"I heard a pastor saying Nigeria has a calling to prayer. What kind of calling is that? Are we meant to be prayer warriors?" he said.

Odumeje challenges pastors on youth messaging

The flamboyant clergyman expressed particular concern about how such messages affect young Nigerians.

He argued that telling youth their primary duty is to pray could discourage them from developing real-world skills and chasing meaningful careers, effectively serving the interests of those who want a passive, compliant generation.

"You want to deceive the youth… so that the youth will be turned to be pastors. You go out there and fight for your right," Odumeje said.

He pointed to other nations that have advanced through building and creating, arguing Nigeria must follow the same path rather than using spirituality as a substitute for tangible progress.

"Developers, builders, creators," he stressed, laying out the kind of national identity he believes Nigerians should aspire to.

Odumeje Calls for Street Protests and Accountability

Beyond the religious debate, Odumeje extended his message into the political sphere, calling on citizens to take a more active role in demanding good governance.

"Everybody come out, let us fill the street and take back our government," he urged.

Odumeje speaks on Nigeria’s calling after Apostle Arome’s controversial preaching. Credit: @prophetodumeje

Source: Instagram

He was, however, careful to clarify that his critique was not an attack on Christianity. In his view, faith and professional ambition are not mutually exclusive.

"Everybody must know Christ, everybody must serve Christ," he acknowledged, before adding that devotion should not come at the expense of personal purpose and professional growth.

"Everybody has a talent. There are doctors, there are engineers," he said, calling on Nigerians to pursue whatever gifts they carry into the world.

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Odumeje shares prophecy about future

Legit.ng reported that Prophet Odumeje declared a prophecy about his death during a church service.

According to the cleric, when he dies, nobody would see his corpse, calling himself a 'lion' and a 'dead man walking'.

He said his mission was not about longevity but to prove the supremacy of Jesus Christ, stating he is the strongest spiritually after the late TB Joshua.

Source: Legit.ng