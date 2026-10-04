Dangote Refinery’s ₦525 shares offer Nigerians ownership, but no guaranteed dividends, returns or repayment date

Shareholders could profit from dividends or a rising share price, depending on business performance and company decisions

Analysts suggest possible dividend timelines, while refinery risks, expansion costs and market volatility could delay payouts

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

For ₦5,250, Nigerians can apply to own a slice of Dangote’s $20 billion refinery. But behind the excitement surrounding Africa’s biggest share sale lies a harder question: how soon could that investment put money back in their pockets?

There is no guaranteed payday. Returns could come through dividends, a rising share price, or both. Neither is automatic, and the timing depends on business performance, dividend decisions and how investors value the company after listing.

When to expect Dangote Refinery's shares to yield results; experts explain. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Understanding those differences is essential before confusing an affordable entry price with a shortcut to wealth.

What ₦5,250 actually buys

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE opened its initial public offering on September 14, 2026, offering 4.1 billion ordinary shares at ₦525 each.

The minimum application is 10 shares, costing ₦5,250. Investors applying for 100 shares would commit ₦52,500, while 1,000 shares would cost ₦525,000, subject to allotment.

The offer closes on October 13 and could raise approximately ₦2.15 trillion if fully subscribed.

Those payments buy an ownership interest. They do not establish a fixed interest rate, repayment date or guaranteed selling price.

Two routes to making money

Shareholders can earn through capital gains or dividends.

A capital gain arises when shares are sold above their purchase price. If someone receives 100 shares at ₦525 and later sells them at a higher price, the difference represents a gain before transaction costs and applicable taxes.

Until the shares are sold, any increase remains an unrealised gain. A fall below the purchase price creates an unrealised loss while the investor continues holding.

Dividends work differently: they are distributions a company makes to eligible shareholders. A rising share price does not guarantee a dividend, and a dividend does not prevent the market price from falling.

Big profits, but no automatic payout

The refinery enters the market as an operating business with substantial sales.

Reuters reported that it generated revenue exceeding $13 billion and net profit of $1.82 billion in the first half of 2026, reversing its previous year’s loss. Proceeds from the offer will support expansion towards 1.4 million barrels per day.

However, accounting profit is not the same as cash available for distribution.

The company must also fund operations, meet financial obligations and invest in growth. Its IPO information says dividends depend on performance, cash requirements and board decisions.

For shareholders, strong earnings are encouraging. The amount eventually reaching their accounts remains a separate decision.

When could dividends arrive?

Economists quoted in the supplied report offer possible timelines, rather than confirmed payment dates.

Sheriffdeen Tella, a professor of economics at Olabisi Onabanjo University, suggested dividends could come within six months to one year after allotment if the company was profitable.

Paul Alaje, chief economist and senior partner at SPM Professionals, expressed an expectation of a dividend within the company’s first two years of operation.

These estimates use different starting points and should not be treated as an official timetable. Neither establishes when IPO subscribers will receive their first payment.

Actual entitlement and timing will depend on the company’s announcements, financial results and dividend decisions.

What could delay the rewards?

Refinery earnings can change sharply.

Crude supply shortages, maintenance disruptions, volatile refining margins, exchange-rate movements and government policies can affect costs, production and profitability.

International conflicts can also reshape demand and supply. Conditions that boost earnings in one period may weaken later.

Expansion adds another consideration. Doubling capacity could support future growth, but it also requires substantial funding. Management may retain earnings that shareholders would otherwise hope to receive.

A busy refinery can therefore remain profitable while distributing less cash than investors expect.

The real test comes after the excitement

Muda Yusuf, chief executive of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, considers Dangote’s business record a reason for investor confidence.

That history provides context, but future returns still depend on earnings, cash generation and the price paid for ownership.

When Dangote Refinery shares can start yielding results for buyers. Credit: Bloomnerg/Contributors

Source: UGC

Tella also cautioned against borrowing to buy shares, stressing that investors can make losses.

For subscribers, the crucial milestones are allotment, listing, financial results and dividend announcements. Those developments will reveal whether the investment is delivering value.

The ₦525 offer price opens the door to ownership. What comes next will determine the reward.

Dangote Refinery IPO: 7 things to know

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has opened its initial public offering (IPO), giving investors an opportunity to acquire shares in one of Nigeria’s biggest industrial companies.

From the ₦525 share price to the minimum amount required and how to subscribe, here are seven important things prospective investors should know.

Source: Legit.ng