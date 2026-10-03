Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq approved a work-free day for teachers to mark World Teachers' Day

The holiday falls on Monday, October 5, 2026, which is the official date of the global celebration

The governor's office released a statement acknowledging teachers' contributions to human capital development in Kwara state

Ilorin, Kwara state - Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has declared Monday, October 5, 2026, a work-free day for teachers in the state, in honour of World Teachers' Day.

The announcement came in a statement released on October 2, 2026, by Mashood Abdulrafiu Agboola, the deputy chief press secretary at Government House, Ilorin.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq says the work-free day recognises the contributions of Kwara teachers to human capital development. Photo credit: Kwara State Government

Source: Facebook

According to Agboola, the governor used the occasion to appreciate teachers across the state for their dedication and resilience in driving human capital development.

Governor AbdulRazaq's Message to Kwara Teachers

"His Excellency extends his best wishes to teachers across the length and breadth of the state whose contributions to human capital development is acknowledged at all times. He thanks our teachers for their efforts and resilience," the statement read.

The governor also reiterated his administration's commitment to the welfare of teachers and residents of the state.

"He reassures them of his administration's commitment to the welfare of the teachers and of every Kwaran. The Governor wishes all our teachers more rewarding and prosperous service to humanity," Agboola added.

World Teachers' Day is observed annually on October 5 and is recognised globally as a moment to celebrate the role of educators in shaping society. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) established the commemoration in 1994.

The declaration by Governor AbdulRazaq means teachers in Kwara state will not be required to report to work on Monday, with the day serving as an official recognition of their service to the state.

6 Nigerian Teachers Win $1,000 Each for Innovative Teaching

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that six teachers recently each received $1,000 at the 2026 Summer Fellowship for Innovative Teachers Award (SFIT) conference, held at Kingsville Schools, Jahi, Abuja, in recognition of their creative contributions to classroom learning.

The event was co-organised by the Murdock-Thompson Centre for Teachers (M-TC) of the USA and the Intellectual Giants in Africa Foundation (INGAF). It brought together teachers, school owners, education administrators, policymakers, development partners, and innovation advocates under the theme "Championing Innovation in Africa: Honouring Teachers Who Shape the Future."

Speaking on the sidelines of the conference, INGAF Founder and Executive Director Amb. Emmanuel Idiagi said the award was created to restore dignity to the teaching profession and encourage innovators to remain in education. He disclosed that roughly 30 teachers drawn from Benue, Kaduna, the FCT, and Cote d'Ivoire have been recognised since the initiative began, and that plans are underway to extend coverage to more African countries.

Source: Legit.ng