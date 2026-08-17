Davido opened up about the political roots of the Adeleke family in a resurfaced interview shared on Sunday, August 16, 2026

The singer revealed that his late uncle Isiaka Adeleke was the original politician in the family before Ademola stepped in

Fans pushed back hard at Davido's comments, with many questioning whether governance was being treated as a family inheritance

A resurfaced interview featuring Afrobeats star Davido has sparked debate online after he shed light on the political history of his family, the Adelekes, following his uncle Ademola Adeleke's victory as Osun State governor.

The clip, from an interview with Davrel, circulated widely on social media on Sunday, 16 August 2026, and quickly drew strong reactions from fans.

Reactions trail Davido after sharing Adeleke’s political history amid his uncle’s victory. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

In the recording, the singer explained that it was actually his uncle Isiaka Adeleke who first introduced politics into the family. According to him, Isiaka won an election but tragically passed away. The family then faced the task of finding someone to carry the mantle forward.

Davido speaks about his uncle's victory in old interview. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

How Ademola Adeleke entered politics

Davido said his father considered entering the political arena but felt he was too young at the time.

The family eventually settled on Ademola Adeleke, the lastborn among the siblings, as the one to step up. Davido went further to note that since entering the race, his uncle had never lost a single election.

Here is the Instagram video of Davido granting an interview about his family's political history below:

Fans drag Davido over his comments

While many celebrated Ademola Adeleke's political win, Davido's framing of the story did not sit well with a section of his audience. Commenters flooded the post, accusing him of speaking about governance as though it were a private family business or an inherited throne.

Here is what fans had to say:

@bigg_favy wrote:

"I like Davido but na family inheritance? Omo no carry dey talk nonsense"

@ab_042_ commented:

"Who know say uncle Ademola go become governor."

@kayzee1099 reacted:

"Talking like its a private family business"

@kizzykizi said:

"Na family throne?"

@matt_frg101 shared:

"Davido as Osun state Governor go too sweet… Everyday go dey Jolly for that way."

@femi_imperial wrote:

"Why not brag about his doings though"

@___hurt__449 commented:

"So we should be expecting Davido as Our governor now, Osun people can't wait"

Davido slams Edo governor over his uncle

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian singer Davido had publicly mocked Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo over a tweet the governor shared on August 10, 2026.

Davido’s jab appeared to be part of an ongoing feud between the singer and the governor, following reports that Okpebholo made comments about Davido’s uncle.

Source: Legit.ng