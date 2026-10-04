FCCPC proposes requiring businesses to register AI marketing tools and clearly label automated promotional content

Companies would remain liable for misleading AI-generated claims, while consumers could opt out of automated marketing

Draft rules propose corporate penalties up to ₦100 million or 1% of annual turnover as Nigeria debates AI regulation

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has proposed new rules to hold businesses accountable for marketing messages and promotional claims generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

Under the draft Sales Promotion Regulations, 2026, corporate offenders could face administrative penalties of up to ₦100 million or 1% of their previous year’s turnover, whichever is greater.

Businesses face a new penalty as the FCCPC unveils new AI marketing rules. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The framework, released on September 30, 2026, targets AI, machine learning and automated technologies used in promotions and consumer engagement directed at Nigerians.

The provisions remain proposals, meaning the new requirements and penalties are not yet final enforcement rules.

Businesses to register AI marketing use

Under the proposed framework, businesses deploying AI or automated technologies for marketing would be required to register their use with the FCCPC.

AI-generated or automated promotional content would also need to be clearly identifiable, helping consumers understand when they are interacting with technology.

The provisions cover tools such as chatbots, virtual influencers and automated messaging systems, which businesses increasingly use to advertise products, answer enquiries and influence purchasing decisions.

For companies using these tools, the proposal would introduce additional responsibilities around transparency and the accuracy of commercial messages.

Companies remain responsible for misleading claims

A central provision would keep responsibility for AI-generated representations with the businesses deploying the technology.

Companies would therefore be unable to avoid accountability simply by arguing that an automated system produced a misleading claim, discriminatory recommendation or harmful promotional message.

This could require businesses to strengthen human oversight of AI-generated adverts, product descriptions and customer communications.

The proposal addresses a growing challenge in digital commerce: determining who bears responsibility when automated tools generate inaccurate information or steer consumers towards decisions based on false claims.

Consumers to get opt-out rights

The draft also prioritises consumer control over automated marketing.

Businesses using AI-driven communications would be expected to provide an option to opt out. Automated systems would also need to meet requirements against manipulation, misinformation and the exploitation of consumer data or behavioural tendencies.

These provisions could affect how businesses design promotional campaigns, personalise recommendations and communicate with customers through automated channels.

Their introduction reflects the expanding use of AI across Nigeria’s marketing, customer service and online retail sectors.

Proposed penalties extend beyond companies

Alongside the proposed corporate sanctions, individuals could face fines of up to ₦50 million.

Additional penalties of up to ₦10 million are proposed for specified breaches, including failure to deliver promised promotional prizes and false statements in applications.

The turnover-based provision means potential corporate penalties could exceed ₦100 million, depending on a company’s revenue and the applicable breach.

Draft adds to Nigeria’s AI governance debate

The proposal comes amid wider discussions about overlapping responsibilities for consumer protection, competition, data governance and AI regulation.

In July, the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy directed regulators to maintain the regulatory status quo on internet platforms and other cross-cutting digital issues pending a harmonised national framework.

The FCCPC also began investigating allegations involving Meta, Google, X and certain generative AI platforms, including alleged anti-competitive conduct and unauthorised use of Nigerian media content. It stressed that the investigation did not establish wrongdoing.

If adopted, the marketing rules could require businesses to review automated campaigns, strengthen disclosure practices and demonstrate that their use of AI meets consumer-protection requirements.

Human oversight would become particularly important where automated content makes commercial promises.

Nigerian workers using AI at work face new risks

Legit.ng reported that artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Claude are rapidly becoming workplace assistants, helping employees draft emails, analyse documents, summarise reports and complete other everyday tasks.

But Nigerian workers and companies may need to be more careful about how these platforms are used, particularly when personal information is uploaded or artificial intelligence is allowed to make important decisions about employees and job applicants.

Source: Legit.ng