Former APC chieftain Timi Frank reacted to Governor Adeleke's victory in the Osun governorship election

Frank urged opposition parties to unite and called on Nigerians to stay at polling units in 2027

The politician also praised singer Davido for his role in the Osun electoral process

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, said the outcome of the Osun State governorship election was a direct signal to President Bola Tinubu about what Nigerians are capable of delivering at the polls in 2027.

Frank, in a statement sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, August 17, said the election showed that citizens could stand their ground against political pressure when they chose to protect their votes.

Former APC chieftain Timi Frank reacts to Governor Adeleke's victory in the Osun governorship election. Photo credit: Original/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

"President Tinubu may think he already has his election results in mind, but ultimately, it is the Nigerian people who will decide his fate through the power of their votes," Frank said.

Frank calls on opposition to unify

Frank, who currently serves as the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, said the opposition must present a coordinated front before the 2027 general elections. He argued that a divided opposition would hand the ruling APC an advantage it did not deserve.

He also urged Nigerians to go beyond simply casting their votes, insisting that voters must remain at polling units until results are tallied and verified.

"Let 2027 not be business as usual. They must vote, stay, and see their votes counted, just as they have done in Osun," he said.

Frank praised Osun voters for what he called political ingenuity, saying many accepted money from vote buyers but still voted according to their own conscience.

"I commend the people of Osun for this new political ingenuity, where money is taken, yet still voted for the candidate of their choice. After all, the money belongs to us as citizens, as it was taken from government coffers," he said.

Davido praised for electoral role

Frank also singled out music star David Adeleke, known widely as Davido, for commendation, saying the artist demonstrated a genuine commitment to electoral integrity during the Osun poll. He urged other Nigerian celebrities and young people to follow that example.

"Going into 2027, I call on Nigerian youths and celebrities alike to borrow a leaf from Davido, as this is not the time to sit on the fence. Nigeria belongs to all of us," he said.

Wrapping up his statement, Frank congratulated Governor Adeleke, his supporters, and the people of Osun State, saying their participation had reinforced the idea that political power belongs to ordinary citizens.

"The time has come for Nigerians to believe again. The time has come for the people to rise, vote, and protect their votes. The time has come to choose wisely," he said.

Adeleke's victory: PDP speaks on 2027

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) described Governor Ademola Adeleke's victory in the Osun governorship election as a preview of what Nigerians will deliver to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the polls in 2027.

In a press statement signed by Comrade Ini Ememobong, the party's National Publicity Secretary, the PDP said the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) represented a clear rejection of what it called the APC's full-scale rigging operation in the state.

Source: Legit.ng