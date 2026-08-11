Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele warned Osun governor Ademola Adeleke not to believe claims that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has no interest in Saturday's governorship election

The cleric revealed that the APC plans to deploy money, influence, power, forces, and the presidency to win the Osun governorship seat

Ayodele cautioned Adeleke that losing the election would have serious consequences, including difficulty getting relief from the courts

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has issued a direct warning to Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke ahead of the state's governorship election scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 11, released through his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele said President Bola Tinubu is closely watching the election and is determined to see Adeleke removed from office.

Primate Ayodele warns Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke ahead of the August 15 governorship election, claiming President Bola Tinubu is closely monitoring the poll. Photo credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

The warning follows speculation among politicians in Osun state that Tinubu had stepped back from the contest. That impression was fuelled partly by the president's directive to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to lift a freezing order on Osun state's accounts, which some interpreted as a sign of goodwill towards the incumbent governor.

Ayodele speaks on Osun election 2026

Primate Ayodele urged the governor to disregard any narrative suggesting the presidency is not involved in the contest.

"Tinubu is fully involved and interested in Osun state. Adeleke shouldn't allow anybody to deceive him that the president isn't interested in it. He is closely monitoring the election and wants Adeleke out of power," Ayodele said.

The cleric also stressed that the stakes for Adeleke go beyond losing the governorship seat, warning that defeat could expose the governor to serious difficulties.

"Adeleke must do everything he knows to ensure he stays in power because if he loses, it won't be an easy journey for him. It will even be difficult to get anything from the court. The APC wants to perform magic, but he must not allow them," Ayodele added.

Ayodele claims APC has 5-pronged plan

Primate Ayodele said he had received a prophetic insight into the All Progressives Congress' (APC) strategy for the election, describing it as a five-pronged approach that would make the contest extremely difficult for both sides.

"The APC will use money, influence, power, forces, and the presidency. It won't be easy at all; it will be very serious," he said.

The cleric did not indicate which candidate he believed would ultimately prevail but made clear that Adeleke faces a formidable challenge and must take the contest seriously. Legit.ng has previously reported on the heightened political tension in Osun state as Saturday's election draws closer.

Primate Ayodele claims the APC has a five-pronged strategy involving money, influence, power, forces and the presidency ahead of the Osun election. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Read more on Osun election 2026

Osun election 2026: Uzodimma taunts Davido

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo, responded to comments made by Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, over the forthcoming Osun state governorship election.

Uzodimma told the singer to prepare to sign his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, as a dancer after the poll.

Adeleke is a chieftain of the Accord, a party he joined in 2025.

Source: Legit.ng