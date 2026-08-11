Denmark has set a specific monthly disposable income threshold that foreign applicants must meet to qualify for a Danish study visa

The required amount is calculated after tax and essential expenses have already been deducted from the applicant's account

The Danish government requires applicants to multiply the monthly figure by the total number of months they plan to study in the country

Denmark has published the minimum monthly disposable income a foreign national must demonstrate in order to qualify for a Danish study visa, setting a clear financial benchmark for prospective students.

According to the Danish government, an applicant must be able to show that they have at least DKK 7,426 (N1,561,080) left over each month after tax and all essential living expenses have been deducted. This is not gross income — it is what remains in the account once the bills are settled.

Denmark publishes monthly income requirement for foreigners seeking study visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Anadolu/Holger Leue

Source: Getty Images

How Denmark calculates the required amount

The Danish authorities have outlined exactly how the figure should be applied. The official guidance on the Denmark website states:

"You have sufficient funds, if your disposable amount corresponds to DKK 7,426 (2026 level) per month. You must multiply the amount with the number of months you will be studying at a higher educational programme in Denmark."

This means the total amount a student must show in available funds depends directly on the length of their programme. A two-year course, for example, would require proof of disposable income covering 24 months — running into tens of millions of naira for Nigerian applicants.

Denmark: What applicants should know

The financial requirement is just one part of the broader study visa application process. Prospective students are also expected to submit several other supporting documents as part of a complete application, though the income threshold remains one of the most critical qualifying criteria.

For Nigerians considering the japa route through higher education in Denmark, the monthly disposable income bar of N1,561,080 represents a significant financial commitment and one that must be sustained across the full duration of study.

Denmark lists 10 conditions for permanent residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark has published 10 basic conditions foreigners must meet before they can qualify for a permanent residence permit.

Applicants must satisfy all the basic requirements and meet at least two of four supplementary conditions, while those who meet all four supplementary requirements may qualify after four years of legal residence instead of the standard eight years.

Source: Legit.ng