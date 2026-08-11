Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke appeared on an ARISE News Town Hall in Osogbo ahead of the August 16 governorship election

Adeleke hit back at APC critics who described his administration as 'years of music and dance', saying they were jealous

The governor also raised alarm over the arrest of his party's candidate and the use of federal power to intimidate opposition supporters

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke confronted his critics head-on at an ARISE News Town Hall held in Osogbo on Monday, August 11, 2026, less than a week before the state's governorship election scheduled for Saturday, August 16.

When asked to respond to APC opponents who dismissed his nearly four years in office as "years of music and dance," Adeleke did not back down.

Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke responded to critics over his administration's "music and dance" label. Photo: FB/AdemolaAdeleke

Source: Twitter

"They are jealous of me because they cannot dance in the first place," he said, drawing audible reactions from the audience.

"Nobody, I repeat, nobody will stop me from dancing. I am a very prudent person and I am a very serious person. There is time for everything, there is time to dance and there is time to work."

Adeleke Accuses APC of Using Federal Power Against Him

Beyond the dancing controversy, the governor directed sharper accusations at his political opponents. He alleged that APC figures were exploiting the proximity of a top member to President Bola Tinubu to exert pressure in the state, claiming the situation had "caused a lot of problems in Osun State."

Adeleke also raised concern over what he described as the detention of his party's candidate. "Our candidate is in jail in Abuja. For what?" he asked. "If you know that you can win, why are you arresting my people? Why are you using federal might to arrest, to intimidate, to scare people?"

He further said he had been in contact with Bishop Matthew Coker in connection with ongoing negotiations around the tension, and that roughly 14 of those detained had been released by the time he spoke.

Governor Vows Victory as Election Tension Rises

Adeleke closed his appearance on a combative note, insisting that no level of political pressure would alter the outcome. "There is no amount of intimidation. The work I have done will speak for itself. Come this Saturday, I will be victorious," he said.

The town hall comes amid reports of rising tension ahead of what is shaping up to be one of the most keenly contested elections in the state in recent years.

Watch the ARISE News Town Hall segment featuring Governor Adeleke's remarks:

Osun's Adeleke told to put trust in grassroots mobilisation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that politician and media executive Babatunde Michael Abimboye has urged Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke and the Imole Campaign Council to focus more on grassroots mobilisation and citizen participation rather than relying on assurances from the Federal Government ahead of future elections in the state.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, Abimboye said recent developments in Osun raised concerns about the political atmosphere and security situation.

Source: Legit.ng