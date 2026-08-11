Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke declared he is not worried about facing the APC's 34 governors in the upcoming Osun election

Adeleke made the remarks at the Arise Town Hall, saying the governors are his friends but cannot cast votes in Osun State

The governor's comments drew mixed reactions online, with some Osun residents backing him and others criticising his record in office

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osogbo, Osun State - Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has dismissed fears about contesting the state's governorship election against the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeleke described himself as a "bulldozer" that cannot be stopped regardless of how much support the ruling party deploys.

Adeleke dismisses fears: "Bring all your Governors; they can't vote here. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke

Source: Instagram

Adeleke made the remarks at the Arise Town Hall on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, in comments posted on his verified X account, @AAdeleke_01, which drew over 32,000 views.

"I am not worried that I am contesting against a party that has 34 Governors."

"I am a bulldozer. If they like, they should bring all their Governors; they are all my friends. They are not the ones to come and vote here; they can only support their party."

The governor's confidence stems from his argument that the outcome of the Osun election will ultimately rest with voters in the state, not with APC governors from other parts of the country who may rally behind their party's candidate.

Mixed reactions to Adeleke's remarks

Adeleke's declaration did not sit well with all observers. Several users challenged the governor's tone and record.

@itsmorenikee wrote:

"All of these plenty emotional blackmail would have been TOTALLY unnecessary if you had just done your job of positively impacting the lives of Osun people instead of looting and empowering your family members with Osun funds. You go cry Taya."

@IamAmiDazz questioned his alignment with the federal government:

"You endorsed Bola Tinubu for a second term — live with the consequences! Nigerians have seen enough shege already from this government, and we don't want to add more!"

@urchmanny97 added:

"You want to save your own self and state and then be friends with 34 APC governors including the president so the rest of the nation will die and suffer while you dine with the so-called oppressors. I pray you lose and you become the oppressed like us."

@benny_Utd noted:

"Sometimes I wonder why some decisions are made. When you were leaving your old party, you had the chance to join the APC and probably not have to deal with all this drama, but you didn't."

Not all reactions were negative. @ashman_babane wrote:

"There's something that comes with confidence, one's; and that's victory. Watch." @gigiibunn echoed the sentiment: "Confidence and clarity! Power belongs to the voters on the ground, not outside influences."

A supporter from the state, @scentbyniffy, wrote:

"I'm from Osun, you will win, and nobody can stop it," while @Presh_number7 took a sharply opposing view, writing simply: "Adeleke, please leave Osun State."

Adeleke visits Ooni, gets royal blessing

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that Osun Governor Adeleke visited the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, days before the Osun governorship election.

Adeleke shared details of the royal visit on his official X account on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, describing it as spiritually significant.

Supporters reacted to the visit, with some calling on the governor to address concerns about electoral malpractice ahead of the weekend poll.

Source: Legit.ng