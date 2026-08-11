The US government has identified a specific category of employment that is restricted to American citizens and nationals

The official US government website outlines the rule and also spells out the conditions under which exceptions may apply

The restriction applies broadly to all non-citizens, though US immigration law or individual agencies can grant exemptions in certain cases

The United States government has made clear that there is one significant category of employment that remains off-limits to foreigners living in the country, no matter the nature of their visa or immigration status.

According to the official US government website, federal government jobs are reserved for American citizens and nationals. Nationals, in this context, refers specifically to residents of American Samoa and Swains Island, a distinction the government draws separately from standard citizenship.

US announces 1 category of federal jobs foreigners cannot do, gives exceptions. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Bloomberg/Helen King/The Design Garage

Source: Getty Images

US: Who qualifies for federal government work

The restriction covers all foreign nationals residing in the US, including those on work visas and long-term residents who have not yet obtained permanent residency or citizenship. The government's position is direct: employment within the federal system requires a person to hold US citizenship or national status as a baseline qualification.

The website states:

"In general, you must be a U.S. citizen or national (residents of American Samoa and Swains Island) to work for the federal government, but there are some exceptions."

US: When exceptions may apply

The US government does acknowledge that the rule is not entirely without flexibility. Exemptions can be granted under specific circumstances, particularly where US immigration law makes provision for it or where an individual federal agency chooses to open a role to non-citizens.

However, the burden falls on the individual to qualify under one of these narrow conditions. The exceptions are not automatic and depend on the legal framework surrounding a person's immigration status and the discretion of the hiring agency involved.

For the many African nationals and other foreign-born individuals who relocate to the United States each year in search of better opportunities, this restriction narrows one significant avenue of employment until citizenship or permanent residency is secured.

Visa: US warns foreigners against 5 mistakes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the US government updated its immigration policy, allowing USCIS officers to reject incomplete visa, green card, and other immigration applications without first requesting missing documents.

The new policy requires applicants to submit complete applications and supporting documents from the outset.

Source: Legit.ng