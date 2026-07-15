The African Democratic Congress called for an independent investigation into the death of Mary Habila, who passed away inside Works Minister David Umahi's residence

ADC's national publicity secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, demanded that Umahi step aside pending the outcome of any inquiry into the incident

The party accused the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration of shielding officials from accountability and described the government as a 'Cabinet of Cover-ups'

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Wednesday, July 15, demanded a full independent investigation into the controversial death of Mary Habila.

Legit.ng reports that the late Habila, a young physiotherapist, died inside the Ebonyi residence of David Umahi. Umahi is a key appointee of President Bola Tinubu and the incumbent minister of works of Nigeria.

ADC demands an independent probe into Mary Habila's death at David Umahi's Ebonyi residence, calling for a transparent autopsy and public accountability. Photo credit: @Pharmacio001, @realdaveumahi

Source: Twitter

The ADC alleged that the federal government's response so far has fallen dangerously short of what public accountability requires.

ADC national spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, shared a statement issued by the opposition party, calling for a formal inquiry conducted entirely outside the influence of the executive arm of government. The ADC also demanded that a comprehensive autopsy be carried out and that its findings be made public.

ADC calls for Umahi to step aside

The party insisted that Umahi must immediately vacate his ministerial post while any investigation is ongoing. Abdullahi argued that it was untenable for a cabinet member to continue in office while questions surrounding a death in his personal residence remain unresolved.

Abdullahi stated in the party's release:

"A minister of the Federal Republic cannot have a murder-related scandal hanging on his neck and still carry on with business as usual."

The ADC said that fundamental questions about Habila's presence at the minister's home had not been answered, including the precise nature of her official assignment, why she was staying at a private ministerial residence, and what circumstances led to her death.

ADC tackles President Tinubu

Beyond the specifics of the Habila case, the ADC used the statement to mount a broader attack on what it described as a pattern of institutional protection afforded to officials of the Tinubu administration whenever scandals emerge.

The party alleged that the government's instinct, whenever serious allegations surfaced against its own members, was to construct political shields rather than allow independent scrutiny. Abdullahi claimed that official statements from the government had been issued with bias baked in, allegedly arriving before any independent process had begun.

The statement read:

"It has now become impossible to ignore the impression that this administration now operates a system of scandal insurance for its senior officials, and proximity to power appears to guarantee protection from accountability."

The ADC concluded by extending condolences to Habila's family, stating that her death deserved more than official assurances.

Abdullahi wrote:

"Their daughter deserves dignity. Her family deserves the truth. And Nigeria deserves a government that understands that accountability is not an inconvenience to be managed but the very foundation of public trust."

Read the ADC's full statement on Umahi below via the X post:

Umahi says an autopsy, subject to the family's consent, will determine the cause of nurse Habila's controversial death. Photo credit: Senator Engineer David Nweze Umahi, CON

Source: Facebook

Umahi speaks on Habila's death

Meanwhile, Umahi publicly addressed reports surrounding the death of Mary Habila, a nurse who died at his residence in Ebonyi state, dismissing suggestions that the circumstances of her passing were being concealed.

The minister clarified that it was Habila's own family who raised the alarm after becoming worried about her welfare, forcing open her room before contacting medical personnel.

Umahi said, according to The Cable:

"The family broke the girl's door, called doctors from DUFUTH, who took her to hospital and did everything to revive her, but failed.

"The family reported the matter to the police, so where is the secrecy?"

Umahi orders autopsy into nurse's death

Umahi confirmed that he had instructed an autopsy be carried out to establish the cause of death, stressing that the procedure would only proceed with the approval of Habila's parents, who are currently in Ebonyi state.

He described Habila as a committed staff member of the David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital (DUFUTH), and rejected what he characterised as misleading narratives circulating about the incident.

Furthermore, the minister disclosed that he had tasked his legal team with pursuing action against individuals he accused of spreading falsehoods in connection with Habila's death. He added that the deceased's parents would also speak to journalists and pursue their own legal proceedings against those propagating the alleged misinformation.

Umahi stated that the police were informed of the incident immediately after it occurred, pushing back against any characterisation of the case as suspicious or improperly handled.

Read more on Umahi

Umahi speaks on possibility of resigning

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Umahi vowed to resign if the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road project fails quality tests.

The former Ebonyi state governor declared his readiness to subject the work to independent testing.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain dismissed concerns about the contractor’s background, insisting that the focus should be on the quality of work delivered rather than perceptions.

Source: Legit.ng