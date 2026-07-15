Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin praised Remi Tinubu's record as the most punctual senator during her 12-year tenure representing Lagos Central

Barau made the remarks during plenary after a senator proposed that the chamber begin tracking attendance at the end of each sitting

The deputy senate president said both the senate leadership and God reward lawmakers who take their legislative duties seriously

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin has credited Senator Oluremi Tinubu's elevation to the position of Nigeria's first lady to her exceptional punctuality and dedication during her years in the Senate.

Senator Barau said God rewards those who are serious about their legislative responsibilities.

Senator Barau links Oluremi Tinubu’s punctuality to her becoming First Lady. Photo credit: Oluremi Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Barau made the remarks on Tuesday during plenary, after Senator Abdul Ningi, who represents Bauchi Central, proposed that the Senate begin recording attendance at the close of each sitting to identify and honour members who remain in the chamber through to adjournment.

As reported by TheCable, the proposal came as fewer than 50 senators were present when the chamber was preparing to adjourn.

Barau Cites Remi Tinubu as a Model

Speaking in support of Ningi's suggestion, Barau pointed to Remi Tinubu's Senate career as a compelling illustration of how commitment pays off.

"Let me even say one thing, apart from being compensated by colleagues or by the leadership, God also compensates you, rewards you for what you are doing," he said. "I will give you a good example. The current first lady, she used to be the number one person, the first person who always came to this senate."

He added:

"When she was in the Senate, the most punctual, very punctual, and she would stay throughout the session. She would come here before any other person. So, you see, God has rewarded her with the position of first lady."

Oluremi Tinubu served as the senator representing Lagos Central from June 6, 2011, to June 11, 2023, a period spanning 12 years.

She assumed the role of first lady after her husband, President Bola Tinubu, won the 2023 presidential election.

Senators urged to take representation seriously

According to The Punch, Barau went further to urge all serving lawmakers to approach their duties with greater seriousness, emphasising that they occupy their seats on behalf of Nigerians.

"So not only the leadership, but even God rewards those who are serious with their businesses, who are serious with their representation."

Ningi's original proposal was that the Senate adopt a practice similar to the House of Representatives, where attendance is taken at the end of plenary to document which lawmakers stayed for the full sitting.

Senator Barau says Oluremi Tinubu’s punctuality in the Senate was rewarded with the first lady position. Photo credit: Barau Jibrin

Source: Facebook

"Akara is delicious": Oluremi Tinubu gives fresh insight

Recall that Mrs Tinubu spotlighted a young graduate who turned to selling akara after failing to secure employment, saying she subsequently equipped him with more resources.

Speaking at the launch of the National Community Food Bank in Lokoja, Kogi State on Saturday, July 12, Tinubu said the graduate now employs 12 workers under his akara business.

Her remarks drew sharp criticism online, with many Nigerians questioning why the government's response to graduate unemployment is to celebrate street food vending rather than job creation.

“Iya Alakara”: Tinubu teases Senator Oluremi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Tinubu made a subtle remark about the controversies that followed his wife's comments on akara and other small businesses.

Tinubu made his remark while speaking at the maiden edition of the presidential press corps dinner in Abuja on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

While speaking at the event, President Tinubu playfully described the first lady as "Iya Alakara," a comment which drew reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng