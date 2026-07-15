Germany has made an important announcement about its study visa and some other requirements

It is mentioned on its website that the minimum amount an applicant must have in their bank account before applying

Germany also explained that there are many affordable programmes available at several institutions

Germany has released an update on its study visa, outlining some of the requirements applicants must meet before they can travel to the country to study.

The official German government website explains that institutions in the country offer a wide range of programmes at affordable fees.

Germany updates study visa requirements, explains minimum funds for applicants. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/picture alliance/Stefan Cristian Cioata

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Germany's study visa policy

To make it easier for foreigners or citizens of other countries to study in Germany through the study visa, the German government has shared some of the requirements applicants must meet, in addition to obtaining a residence permit.

Germany study visa: Requirements

The following are some of the requirements for a foreigner to study at one of the institutions in Germany.

An applicant must be admitted to a recognised institution in Germany. The applicant must be able to cover his or her living costs throughout the duration of the study. An applicant must prove or show evidence that he or she has sufficient funds in a bank account, at least €11,904 (N18,765,465). An applicant must prove his or her language skills to the appropriate authority.

The above are just some of the requirements made available on the German government website, as there may be others that could be updated at a later time.

Germany: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany published an official list of the only two African countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa.

The report explained that citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles can travel to Germany visa-free for up to 90 days within 180 days, subject to the conditions set out by the German government.

Source: Legit.ng