Costa Rica's General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners published an official directive listing countries that could enter the Central American nation without a visa

The directive divided visa-free countries into two groups based on maximum length of stay allowed

Group 1 nationals from 54 countries could stay up to 90 days, while Group 2 nationals got up to 30 days

Costa Rica's General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners published a comprehensive directive outlining exactly which nationalities could visit the Central American country without needing to secure a visa in advance.

The directive divided visa-free travellers into two separate groups, each carrying different conditions for entry and length of authorised stay.

Costa Rica announces two-tier visa-free travel policy for foreign nationals. Photo credit: BBC, Wong Yu Liang/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Countries allowed up to 90 days without a visa

Group 1 published by General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners covered citizens from 54 countries who could enter Costa Rica without a visa and remain for up to 90 calendar days.

Passports only needed to be valid upon entry, with no additional buffer required.

The countries listed under this group were:

1. Andorra

2. Argentina

3. Australia

4. Austria

5. Bahamas

6. Barbados

7. Belgium

8. Brazil

9. Bulgaria

10. Canada

11. Chile

12. Croatia

13. Cyprus

14. Czech Republic

15. Denmark

16. Estonia

17. Finland

18. France

19. Germany

20. Greece

21. Hungary

22. Iceland

23. Ireland

24. Israel

25. Italy

26. Japan

27. Latvia

28. Liechtenstein

29. Lithuania

30. Luxembourg

31. Malta

32. Mexico

33. Monaco

34. Montenegro

35. Netherlands

36. New Zealand

37. Norway

38. Panama

39. Paraguay

40. Peru

41. Poland

42. Portugal

43. Puerto Rico

44. Qatar

45. Romania

46. San Marino

47. Serbia

48. Singapore

49. Slovakia

50. Slovenia

51. South Africa

52. South Korea

53. Spain

54. Sweden

55. Switzerland

56. Trinidad and Tobago

57. Ukraine

58. United Arab Emirates

59. United Kingdom

60. United States

61. Uruguay

62. Vatican City

The directive noted that overseas territories and dependencies of Argentina, Australia, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States received the same Group 1 treatment, provided the traveller held a passport from the sovereign state.

Countries allowed up to 30 days without a visa

Group 2 covered a further set of countries whose nationals could enter Costa Rica without a visa but were limited to a maximum initial stay of 30 calendar days, which could be extended up to 90 days in total.

Passports had to be valid for at least 90 calendar days upon arrival.

The countries in this group were:

1. Antigua and Barbuda

2. Belize

3. Bolivia

4. Brunei

5. Dominica

6. El Salvador

7. Fiji

8. Grenada

9. Guatemala

10. Guyana

11. Honduras

12. Kiribati

13. Malaysia

14. Maldives

15. Marshall Islands

16. Mauritius

17. Micronesia

18. Nauru

19. Northern Mariana Islands

20. Palau

21. Philippines

22. Russia

23. Samoa

24. Saint Kitts and Nevis

25. Saint Lucia

26. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

27. Sao Tome and Principe

28. Seychelles

29. Solomon Islands

30. Suriname

31. Taiwan

32. Tonga

33. Turkey

34. Tuvalu

35. Vanuatu

Regardless of which group a traveller fell under, all visitors had to carry a valid machine-readable passport, show proof of financial solvency of at least USD $100 per month of stay, and present a confirmed onward or return travel ticket out of Costa Rica.

Malta releases names of visa free countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malta published a full list of countries whose nationals are exempt from holding a visa when crossing its external borders.

Only few African countries made Malta's visa-free list, with Mauritius, Seychelles, and Trinidad and Tobago among the exempted nations.

Source: Legit.ng