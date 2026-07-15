Full List: Costa Rica Makes Over 80 Countries Eligible to Visit Without Visa, Publishes Names
- Costa Rica's General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners published an official directive listing countries that could enter the Central American nation without a visa
- The directive divided visa-free countries into two groups based on maximum length of stay allowed
- Group 1 nationals from 54 countries could stay up to 90 days, while Group 2 nationals got up to 30 days
Costa Rica's General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners published a comprehensive directive outlining exactly which nationalities could visit the Central American country without needing to secure a visa in advance.
The directive divided visa-free travellers into two separate groups, each carrying different conditions for entry and length of authorised stay.
Countries allowed up to 90 days without a visa
Group 1 published by General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners covered citizens from 54 countries who could enter Costa Rica without a visa and remain for up to 90 calendar days.
Passports only needed to be valid upon entry, with no additional buffer required.
The countries listed under this group were:
1. Andorra
2. Argentina
3. Australia
4. Austria
5. Bahamas
6. Barbados
7. Belgium
8. Brazil
9. Bulgaria
10. Canada
11. Chile
12. Croatia
13. Cyprus
14. Czech Republic
15. Denmark
16. Estonia
17. Finland
18. France
19. Germany
20. Greece
21. Hungary
22. Iceland
23. Ireland
24. Israel
25. Italy
26. Japan
27. Latvia
28. Liechtenstein
29. Lithuania
30. Luxembourg
31. Malta
32. Mexico
33. Monaco
34. Montenegro
35. Netherlands
36. New Zealand
37. Norway
38. Panama
39. Paraguay
40. Peru
41. Poland
42. Portugal
43. Puerto Rico
44. Qatar
45. Romania
46. San Marino
47. Serbia
48. Singapore
49. Slovakia
50. Slovenia
51. South Africa
52. South Korea
53. Spain
54. Sweden
55. Switzerland
56. Trinidad and Tobago
57. Ukraine
58. United Arab Emirates
59. United Kingdom
60. United States
61. Uruguay
62. Vatican City
The directive noted that overseas territories and dependencies of Argentina, Australia, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States received the same Group 1 treatment, provided the traveller held a passport from the sovereign state.
Countries allowed up to 30 days without a visa
Group 2 covered a further set of countries whose nationals could enter Costa Rica without a visa but were limited to a maximum initial stay of 30 calendar days, which could be extended up to 90 days in total.
Passports had to be valid for at least 90 calendar days upon arrival.
The countries in this group were:
1. Antigua and Barbuda
2. Belize
3. Bolivia
4. Brunei
5. Dominica
6. El Salvador
7. Fiji
8. Grenada
9. Guatemala
10. Guyana
11. Honduras
12. Kiribati
13. Malaysia
14. Maldives
15. Marshall Islands
16. Mauritius
17. Micronesia
18. Nauru
19. Northern Mariana Islands
20. Palau
21. Philippines
22. Russia
23. Samoa
24. Saint Kitts and Nevis
25. Saint Lucia
26. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
27. Sao Tome and Principe
28. Seychelles
29. Solomon Islands
30. Suriname
31. Taiwan
32. Tonga
33. Turkey
34. Tuvalu
35. Vanuatu
Regardless of which group a traveller fell under, all visitors had to carry a valid machine-readable passport, show proof of financial solvency of at least USD $100 per month of stay, and present a confirmed onward or return travel ticket out of Costa Rica.
Malta releases names of visa free countries
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malta published a full list of countries whose nationals are exempt from holding a visa when crossing its external borders.
Only few African countries made Malta's visa-free list, with Mauritius, Seychelles, and Trinidad and Tobago among the exempted nations.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.