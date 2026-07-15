A senior INEC official confirmed that three political parties had not uploaded their presidential and vice-presidential candidates before the portal deadline

APGA, the Wike-led PDP faction, and the Nenadi Usman-led Labour Party faction were the only parties yet to file their candidates on the INEC portal

Major parties including APC, ADC, and NDC successfully submitted their presidential tickets, though confusion over National Assembly candidates persisted in some states

No less than three political parties reportedly failed to upload the names of their presidential and vice-presidential candidates to the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) till the Tuesday, July 14 deadline elapsed.

A senior officer of the electoral body, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that three political parties failed to upload the names of their presidential and vice-presidential candidates on the INEC portal.

APGA, PDP and Labour Party failed to present their presidential candidates to INEC Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Getty Images

The political parties, according to the INEC source, are the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and Nemadi Usman's faction of the Labour Party.

The source said:

"As of now, only about three political parties are yet to upload the names of their presidential and running mate candidates. They are APGA, the PDP (Wike faction) and the LP (Nenadi faction). Virtually every other party has filed its candidates."

INEC extended the deadline after appeals

INEC had originally set Saturday, July 11 as the deadline for parties to submit the names and credentials of their candidates for the 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections. Following appeals from several political parties, the commission extended the cut-off to midnight on Tuesday, July 14, while ruling out any further extension.

Parties were required to upload the personal particulars of their presidential, Senate, and House of Representatives candidates before the deadline. The electoral body will then commence the processing of the submissions in line with the Electoral Act and its guidelines.

Among the parties that completed the process on time, the All Progressives Congress (APC) filed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for re-election. The African Democratic Congress (ADC) submitted Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate, with Rotimi Amaechi listed as his running mate. The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) entered Peter Obi for the presidency alongside Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as his vice-presidential pick.

INEC sources noted that some parties uploaded only their presidential candidates without accompanying running mates.

Confusion over national assembly candidates

Beyond the presidential tickets, uncertainty lingered in several states over which names had ultimately been submitted for National Assembly seats. In Benue, Kwara, and Nasarawa states, there were still questions as at Tuesday evening over the identities of the candidates whose details made it onto the portal.

As of Tuesday evening, there was no indication that any party had withdrawn its submissions, and the names of recognised national leaderships remained visible on the INEC portal.

INEC deadline for political parties to upload their candidates on its portal elapses Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

ADC hints at returning fuel subsidy

Legit.ng earlier reported that the ADC national publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, announced the party's plan to restore fuel subsidy for low-income earners if it wins the 2027 general elections.

Abdullahi made the disclosure during an interview, faulting the manner in which the current administration announced the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The proposal drew sharp criticism from Nigerians who questioned its feasibility and described the plan as lacking a clear implementation strategy.

Source: Legit.ng