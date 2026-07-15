Zelenskyy Backs Naftogaz Chief Koretskyi as Ukraine’s Next Prime Minister Amid Cabinet Reshuffle
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has named Naftogaz chief Sergii Koretskyi as his choice for Ukraine’s next prime minister amid a major cabinet reshuffle
- Parliament is set to vote on Koretskyi’s appointment this week after accepting the resignation of Yulia Svyrydenko
- The shake-up comes as Zelenskyy unveils a new political strategy focused on energy security, defence, and strengthening Ukraine’s global partnerships
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Sergii Koretskyi, the head of Ukraine’s state energy company Naftogaz, is his preferred choice to become the country’s next prime minister. The move comes as Ukraine undergoes its second cabinet reshuffle in a year.
“The priorities are clear – preparing for winter,” Zelenskyy said on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, as Kyiv braces for another season of expected Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid.
“Therefore, following all the consultations, Sergii Koretskyi is surely the most prepared candidate for the post of prime minister of Ukraine.”
If parliament approves the nomination, Koretskyi would replace Yulia Svyrydenko, who stepped down after just a year in office.
Parliament vote expected
Ukraine’s parliament accepted Svyrydenko’s resignation on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, and is expected to vote on Koretskyi’s appointment on Thursday. With Zelenskyy’s party holding a majority of seats, lawmakers are widely expected to support his candidate.
A prime minister’s resignation automatically triggers the resignation of the entire cabinet, meaning a broader government shake-up is on the horizon.
Defence Minister’s future in focus
According to Al Jazeera, attention has also turned to Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, 35, who has been in the role for six months. Known for promoting technological innovation, Fedorov comes from outside the traditional defence establishment.
Zelenskyy said he would meet Fedorov and military leaders on Wednesday before holding talks with ruling party lawmakers to decide whether Fedorov will remain in his post.
New political strategy
Zelenskyy has offered little detail about the reasons behind the reshuffle, saying only that Ukraine is pursuing a new “political strategy” that requires fresh appointments in government and law enforcement.
He explained that the new strategy will focus on:
- Patriot air defence systems – agreements to manufacture them under licence.
- EU membership – advancing Ukraine’s long-term goal of joining the European Union.
- Gulf region ties – strengthening security and economic cooperation with what Zelenskyy described as one of the world’s “most promising” areas.
Zelensky vows overhaul of Ukraine's scandal-hit energy firms
Legit.ng earlier reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday announced an overhaul of state-owned energy companies, after a corruption scandal at the heart of a sector battered by Russian attacks sparked a public outrcy.
Anti-graft investigators said around $100 million had been embezzled from the energy sector, causing outrage in a country where Russian attacks have resulted in devastating power outages. Zelensky ordered two ministers to resign over the corruption scheme and sanctioned a former business partner who was named as its mastermind.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.