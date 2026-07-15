President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has named Naftogaz chief Sergii Koretskyi as his choice for Ukraine’s next prime minister amid a major cabinet reshuffle

Parliament is set to vote on Koretskyi’s appointment this week after accepting the resignation of Yulia Svyrydenko

The shake-up comes as Zelenskyy unveils a new political strategy focused on energy security, defence, and strengthening Ukraine’s global partnerships

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Sergii Koretskyi, the head of Ukraine’s state energy company Naftogaz, is his preferred choice to become the country’s next prime minister. The move comes as Ukraine undergoes its second cabinet reshuffle in a year.

“The priorities are clear – preparing for winter,” Zelenskyy said on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, as Kyiv braces for another season of expected Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid.

Zelenskyy backs Naftogaz chief Koretskyi as Ukraine’s prime minister candidate in major cabinet reshuffle. Photo credit: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

“Therefore, following ⁠all the consultations, Sergii Koretskyi is surely the ⁠most prepared candidate for the post of prime minister of Ukraine.”

If parliament approves the nomination, Koretskyi would replace Yulia Svyrydenko, who stepped down after just a year in office.

Parliament vote expected

Ukraine’s parliament accepted Svyrydenko’s resignation on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, and is expected to vote on Koretskyi’s appointment on Thursday. With Zelenskyy’s party holding a majority of seats, lawmakers are widely expected to support his candidate.

A prime minister’s resignation automatically triggers the resignation of the entire cabinet, meaning a broader government shake-up is on the horizon.

Defence Minister’s future in focus

According to Al Jazeera, attention has also turned to Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, 35, who has been in the role for six months. Known for promoting technological innovation, Fedorov comes from outside the traditional defence establishment.

Zelenskyy said he would meet Fedorov and military leaders on Wednesday before holding talks with ruling party lawmakers to decide whether Fedorov will remain in his post.

New political strategy

Zelenskyy has offered little detail about the reasons behind the reshuffle, saying only that Ukraine is pursuing a new “political strategy” that requires fresh appointments in government and law enforcement.

Defence Minister Fedorov faces uncertainty as Zelenskyy outlines new political strategy for Ukraine. Photo credit: Teresa SUAREZ / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He explained that the new strategy will focus on:

Patriot air defence systems – agreements to manufacture them under licence.

EU membership – advancing Ukraine’s long-term goal of joining the European Union.

Gulf region ties – strengthening security and economic cooperation with what Zelenskyy described as one of the world’s “most promising” areas.

Zelensky vows overhaul of Ukraine's scandal-hit energy firms

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday announced an overhaul of state-owned energy companies, after a corruption scandal at the heart of a sector battered by Russian attacks sparked a public outrcy.

Anti-graft investigators said around $100 million had been embezzled from the energy sector, causing outrage in a country where Russian attacks have resulted in devastating power outages. Zelensky ordered two ministers to resign over the corruption scheme and sanctioned a former business partner who was named as its mastermind.

Source: Legit.ng