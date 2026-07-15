Benin Republic continues to expand its visa-free entry agreements to promote pan-African tourism, trade, and diplomatic relations

While ECOWAS citizens (including Nigerians) already enjoy visa-free entry, Benin has signed bilateral waivers with several non-ECOWAS African countries

The official list features popular travel destinations with stays ranging from 30 to 90 days

The government of the Republic of Benin has established visa-waiver protocols with several African nations, making citizens of those countries enter into the nation without visa.

For travellers from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), including Nigeria, entry into Benin Republic remains completely visa-free under regional protocols.

African countries that do not need a visa to enter the Benin Republic. Photo credit: Romuald Wadagni

Source: UGC

However, for African countries outside of the West African bloc, Benin has signed bilateral visa waiver agreements that allow both diplomats and ordinary citizens to enter the country seamlessly.

Benin Republic: African countries with free entry-visa

According to the official database of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Benin, here is the complete breakdown of African countries that enjoy visa-exempt entry:

1. Countries with visa waivers for ordinary (National) passports

Ordinary citizens holding national or ordinary passports from the following African countries can travel to Benin Republic visa-free:

South Africa: Eligible for a stay of up to 1 month (30 days).

Kenya: Eligible for a stay of up to 3 months (90 days).

Rwanda: Eligible for a stay of up to 3 months (90 days).

Tunisia: Eligible for a stay of up to 3 months (90 days).

Seychelles: Eligible for a stay of up to 3 months (90 days).

Burundi: Eligible for a stay of up to 3 months (90 days).

Central African Republic: Eligible for a stay of up to 3 months (90 days).

Chad: Eligible for a stay of up to 3 months (90 days).

Congo-Brazzaville: Eligible for a stay of up to 3 months (90 days).

Mauritius: Eligible for a stay of up to 3 months (90 days).

Sao Tome and Principe: Eligible for a stay of up to 3 months (90 days).

2. Countries with visa waivers limited to diplomatic & service passports

For certain African countries, the visa waiver is restricted strictly to government officials, diplomats, and individuals travelling on official state business. Ordinary citizens from these nations still require a standard visa:

Egypt: Exempt for up to 3 months (90 days).

Angola: Exempt for up to 3 months (90 days).

Algeria: Exempt for up to 3 months (90 days).

Gabon: Exempt for up to 3 months (90 days).

Morocco: Exempt for up to 3 months (90 days).

Namibia: Exempt for up to 3 months (90 days).

All travellers must ensure their passports have at least six months of validity from their date of entry and carry their up-to-date yellow fever vaccination cards, which are standard requirements for border crossing.

Countries that can visit South Africa without visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that South Africa's Department of Home Affairs published an official list of countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa.

Zimbabwe, India, China, and over 100 other nations appeared on the visa-free list for South Africa.

Source: Legit.ng