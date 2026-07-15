The Republic of Benin Lists 11 African Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Without Visa in 2026
- Benin Republic continues to expand its visa-free entry agreements to promote pan-African tourism, trade, and diplomatic relations
- While ECOWAS citizens (including Nigerians) already enjoy visa-free entry, Benin has signed bilateral waivers with several non-ECOWAS African countries
- The official list features popular travel destinations with stays ranging from 30 to 90 days
The government of the Republic of Benin has established visa-waiver protocols with several African nations, making citizens of those countries enter into the nation without visa.
For travellers from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), including Nigeria, entry into Benin Republic remains completely visa-free under regional protocols.
However, for African countries outside of the West African bloc, Benin has signed bilateral visa waiver agreements that allow both diplomats and ordinary citizens to enter the country seamlessly.
Benin Republic: African countries with free entry-visa
According to the official database of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Benin, here is the complete breakdown of African countries that enjoy visa-exempt entry:
1. Countries with visa waivers for ordinary (National) passports
Ordinary citizens holding national or ordinary passports from the following African countries can travel to Benin Republic visa-free:
- South Africa: Eligible for a stay of up to 1 month (30 days).
- Kenya: Eligible for a stay of up to 3 months (90 days).
- Rwanda: Eligible for a stay of up to 3 months (90 days).
- Tunisia: Eligible for a stay of up to 3 months (90 days).
- Seychelles: Eligible for a stay of up to 3 months (90 days).
- Burundi: Eligible for a stay of up to 3 months (90 days).
- Central African Republic: Eligible for a stay of up to 3 months (90 days).
- Chad: Eligible for a stay of up to 3 months (90 days).
- Congo-Brazzaville: Eligible for a stay of up to 3 months (90 days).
- Mauritius: Eligible for a stay of up to 3 months (90 days).
- Sao Tome and Principe: Eligible for a stay of up to 3 months (90 days).
2. Countries with visa waivers limited to diplomatic & service passports
For certain African countries, the visa waiver is restricted strictly to government officials, diplomats, and individuals travelling on official state business. Ordinary citizens from these nations still require a standard visa:
- Egypt: Exempt for up to 3 months (90 days).
- Angola: Exempt for up to 3 months (90 days).
- Algeria: Exempt for up to 3 months (90 days).
- Gabon: Exempt for up to 3 months (90 days).
- Morocco: Exempt for up to 3 months (90 days).
- Namibia: Exempt for up to 3 months (90 days).
All travellers must ensure their passports have at least six months of validity from their date of entry and carry their up-to-date yellow fever vaccination cards, which are standard requirements for border crossing.
Countries that can visit South Africa without visa
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that South Africa's Department of Home Affairs published an official list of countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa.
Zimbabwe, India, China, and over 100 other nations appeared on the visa-free list for South Africa.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng