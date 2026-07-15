Nigeria's headline inflation eased to 15.91% in June 2026 from 15.93% in May, the NBS CPI report showed

The Consumer Price Index climbed to a record 143.0 points in June, up from 140.7 points recorded in May 2026

Niger, Kogi, and Abuja posted the highest headline inflation rates, while Kogi led all states in food inflation at 53.02%

Nigeria's headline inflation cooled slightly to 15.91% year-on-year in June 2026, down from 15.93% in May, according to the Consumer Price Index report published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The overall price level in the economy continued to rise, however, with the CPI reaching 143.0 points in June — a gain of 2.3 points from the 140.7 recorded in May.

June inflation report reveals states where residents face the highest cost of living Photo: NBS

Source: Twitter

Annual inflation also remained sharply lower than the 25.29% posted in June 2025, reflecting a broad deceleration in price growth over the past twelve months.

Month-on-month headline inflation slowed to 1.66% in June from 1.75% in May, while the 12-month average inflation rate fell to 17.63%, compared with 29.82% in June 2025.

The figures was captured in the latest price watch reports.

Urban and Rural Price Trends

Urban inflation stood at 16.08% on an annual basis, while rural inflation came in at 15.48%.

On a monthly basis, however, urban price growth accelerated to 2.13% from 1.99% in May, pointing to intensifying cost pressures in Nigeria's cities.

Rural monthly inflation moved in the opposite direction, slowing sharply to 0.52% from 1.17% the previous month.

Core inflation, which strips out the effects of volatile farm produce and energy costs, stood at 15.92% year-on-year in June, a significant decline from 25.41% in June 2025.

On a monthly basis, core inflation eased to 1.66% from 1.94% in May.

States With Highest and Lowest Inflation

The latest NBS report revealed significant differences in inflation across Nigeria's states.

Top states with the highest headline inflation (year-on-year)

Niger – 42.23% Kogi – 41.59% Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) – 39.91%

States with the lowest headline inflation (year-on-year)

Imo – 19.47%

Ebonyi – 20.79%

Katsina – 21.87%

On a month-on-month basis, Niger (11.65%), Katsina (8.13%), and Kwara (7.52%) recorded the highest increases in headline inflation, while Bayelsa (-6.48%), Benue (-5.58%), and Cross River (-5.12%) posted the lowest monthly changes.

Food inflation remains elevated as NBS releases June consumer price report Photo: NBS

Source: Twitter

Food inflation across states

Food prices remained elevated in several parts of the country.

Top states with the highest food inflation (year-on-year)

Kogi – 53.02% Niger – 43.83% Benue – 40.83%

States with the lowest food inflation (year-on-year)

Katsina – 19.15%

Rivers – 23.81%

Imo – 24.60%

On a month-on-month basis, Katsina (16.82%), Kebbi (9.79%), and Niger (8.96%) recorded the sharpest increases in food inflation.

Meanwhile, Borno (-3.54%), Benue (-2.36%), and Bayelsa (-1.34%) recorded the slowest monthly food inflation, reflecting lower increases in food prices during the month.

FG releases specific foods, drinks Nigerians are not allowed to import

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Customs Service has shared a list of food items that are not allowed to be imported into Nigeria in 2026.

These prohibited items will be seized when discovered at airports, land borders, and ports by Customs officers.

The food items cover animal products, processed foods, beverages, and packaged goods.

Source: Legit.ng