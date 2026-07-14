The Federal Character Commission and Nigerian Railway Corporation met in Abuja on Tuesday to deepen cooperation on recruitment, promotion, and personnel compliance

FCC Committee Chairman Peter Eze warned that agencies conducting recruitments without the Commission's involvement will face constitutional sanctions going forward

NRC Managing Director Kayode Opeifa described the railway corporation as Nigeria's foremost symbol of national integration and pledged full compliance with federal character principles

Abuja, FCT - The Federal Character Commission (FCC) and the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) have sealed a renewed commitment to uphold equitable federal representation across recruitment, promotion, and personnel management processes, following an interactive session held at the Commission's Abuja headquarters on Tuesday, July 14.

The meeting brought together the FCC Committee on Works, Transport and Aviation and the NRC management team, forming part of the Commission's broader oversight mandate over federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Recruitment: FCC, NRC Strengthen Partnership to Enforce Federal Character

Source: UGC

FCC shifts to a proactive stance

Peter Eze, the FCC Committee Chairman on Works, Transport and Aviation and Federal Commissioner for Enugu State, said the Commission was moving decisively away from a reactive posture towards strategic enforcement of the Federal Character Principle.

"We no longer want to be reactive to issues involving MDAs. We want to be proactive. We have reached a stage where we want to be strategic rather than merely administrative," Eze said.

He noted that earlier conversations surfaced specific concerns around recruitment and promotion practices in which the Commission had previously played little role. He warned that agencies proceeding with such activities without the FCC's involvement would face appropriate consequences.

"Going forward, if such activities are carried out without involving the Federal Character Commission, we will take appropriate action," he said.

Eze added that the Commission would review the NRC's nominal roll to verify that future hiring exercises reflect equitable representation across all states.

NRC reaffirms commitment to national integration

NRC managing director Dr Kayode Opeifa welcomed the engagement, calling it productive and professionally handled. He positioned the railway corporation as a natural partner for the FCC, given both institutions' shared mandate to foster national cohesion.

"If there is any federal agency that symbolises national integration, it is the Nigerian Railway Corporation. Likewise, if there is any federal agency mandated to sustain that integration, it is the Federal Character Commission," Opeifa said.

He acknowledged that funding constraints had limited the pace of technological upgrades within the corporation but assured that available resources would be deployed transparently for the benefit of Nigerians.

FCC Executive Chairman Hulayat Motunrayo Omidiran, who received both delegations following the session, framed the Commission's engagement approach as collaborative rather than punitive. She said sanctions would only be invoked against agencies that deliberately flouted constitutional obligations.

"I have always maintained that the FCC is not a punitive organisation. My approach is to collaborate with everyone. It is only when an agency deliberately refuses to comply that we will invoke the constitutional provisions empowering us to sanction offenders," Omidiran said.

Recruitment: FCC, NRC Strengthen Partnership to Enforce Federal Character

Source: UGC

She also disclosed that the Commission had introduced same-day approvals for complete applications as part of ongoing internal reforms to improve service delivery.

Source: Legit.ng